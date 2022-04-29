Pets of the Week: Win or lose, Cleo and Cooper will always be there for you

It’s playoff season, and, like every year, and every local team, the Sixers sure are making it interesting! Sixers’ fans have been going through the six stages of the playoff season: excitement and extreme optimism, followed by doubt, then, invariably, shock and confusion. Hopefully we can get back to ‘excitement and optimism’ after Thursday night’s game…but then there's the second round.

How to handle the rollercoaster of emotions? Studies have shown that pets help reduce stress, so the obvious solution is to adopt a cat or dog to watch the games with. And...unlike a former Sixers' player, Cleo and Cooper will never let you down!

Love is in the air — What better time to spring a pet from the shelter?

Cleopatra is a stunning dilute calico who would love to be a couch potato in her new home. Ten-year-old Cleo is a sweet, loving girl who is learning how to live her best cat life. Cleo and another cat were sadly left alone in an abandoned home for several years.

While someone would bring food to the house, Cleo and her housemate had no social interaction during that time. Additionally, they didn’t have any of the essentials that every kitty should enjoy, like toys, clean beds, treats, and most importantly, a person to love.

Despite her prior circumstances, Cleo is very friendly and loving to her volunteer friends. Cleo even has her own YouTube video showing how sweet she is (Search FriendsofBCAS on YouTube).

She loves being petted and is very chatty with her pals. Cleo is learning what toys are all about and now enjoys playing with wand toys. Cleo does startle easily with loud noises, so she would do best in a quiet home without young children or other pets. And maybe try not to cheer (or yell) too loudly while watching the Sixers’ playoff games!

Because of her age, Cleo's adoption fee has been prepaid by the Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter's 'Save A Senior' program. Submit an adoption application online through the Burlington County Animal Shelter’s Petango page (petango.com, enter the shelter’s zip code of 08060, then go to the shelter page and click on Cleopatra's picture), then call the shelter at 609-265-5073 (ext. 4) to set up a meeting.

Trade Talk — Sources say Chester, Tommy looking to land with new families

Cooper is a handsome guy who has great hair, but he isn’t stuck up about it. This golden-haired Collie-mix is active and loves the outdoors, but also appreciates having his fur brushed.

True to his breed, Cooper loves herding, as well as playing fetch and taking walks. Cooper is a fun-loving guy who is always up for a new adventure. Six-year-old Cooper was previously adopted from the shelter, but was returned as his owners didn’t have time for him. His former owners noted that Cooper is crate-trained and house trained, and doesn’t get along with cats or other dogs. He has never lived with children.

Cooper would love to have a fenced yard to run around in, though he does enjoy digging if he gets bored. After a stressful playoff game, Cooper would love to help you relax with a nice walk and some fresh air.

Submit an adoption application online through the Burlington County Animal Shelter’s Petango page (petango.com, enter the shelter’s zip code of 08060, then go to the shelter page and click on Cooper's picture), then call the shelter at 609-265-5073 (ext. 4) to set up a meeting.

Pets of the Week: Spring forward and fall in love with Sabrina and Dexter

Pets of the Week: Bella and Salem are in a league of their own

Interested in adopting?

To meet your match in person, call the Burlington County Animal Shelter to schedule an appointment to walk through the shelter and view adoptable pets.

The shelter is now open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, no appointment needed.

Adopters can also submit an adoption application online, before visiting the shelter, and then make an appointment.

The Burlington County Animal Shelter is located at 35 Academy Drive in

Westampton. To submit an adoption application, visit petango.com or call 609-265-5073‬ and choose option 4 to set up an appointment. For more information, visit co.burlington.nj.us .

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Pets of the Week: Win or lose, Cleo and Cooper will always be there for you