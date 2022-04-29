East Duplin's Nick Cavenaugh goes from 'big golfer' to undefeated pitcher

When East Duplin senior Nick Cavenaugh was young, golf was his sport.

He picked up a club because his father enjoyed hitting the links, but Cavenaugh discovered a love for baseball that changed up the stick in his hand.

“I knew baseball was more what I was,” Cavenaugh said.

Cavenaugh hasn’t completely got rid of the clubs. He said sometimes in the summer he will hit the greens to get his golf fix in. But instead of focusing on birdies, pars and fairways, most of his attention these days is on recording outs.

The southpaw pitcher has helped East Duplin (18-0, 9-0 East Central 2-A Conference) to what has already been a memorable season.

Now the Panthers hope to make a historic one.

Cavenaugh is 8-0 with a 0.40 earned run average through 53 innings, striking out 98 batters and walking only 10. Cavenaugh has had six games where he has struck out at least nine.

Perhaps his best effort came in one of the biggest wins, as he allowed just one hit, walked one and struck out 16 in a complete-game effort April 12. That 6-0 victory over North Lenoir helped position the Panthers for their first league title since 1998.

“Nick can command all of his pitches,” senior catcher Chase Pierce said. “He won’t try to overpower you, but he hits his spots.”

Being left-handed allows Cavenaugh, also the football team’s quarterback, to throw a curve ball that he said is a little different than what is seen by most batters. He agreed that his biggest attribute as a hurler was his location.

“My curve ball and change-up work on most days, but if they are not working, I use my fastball,” Cavenaugh said. “Locating the fastball is my biggest thing.”

He also leads the team in hitting.

He is hitting .380 with a team-high 24 runs and is third with 12 RBIs while hitting second in the lineup. Cavenaugh isn’t necessarily a power hitter as he only has two doubles and one triple, but he is consistent. He has also walked 15 times.

“I feel like I have been seeing the ball pretty well,” Cavenaugh said. “But I think my hitting could be a little bit better. It is baseball. You will have ups and downs. You just have to stay level-headed.”

Cavenaugh has been steady during his three varsity seasons.

He was 2-0 with a 3.11 ERA in nine innings and .364 in four games as a sophomore until COVID-19 ended the season. Last year, he was named all-area and all-conference after he was 4-2 with a 1.18 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings while also hitting .356 with 17 runs and 12 RBIs.

But this year, Cavenaugh has elevated his game.

“Nick has really grown a lot,” East Duplin coach Brandon Thigpen said. “He has matured and developed. He is having a phenomenal year and it is a pleasure to watch him grow and compete every day. He has a quiet confidence about him. He is a winner on and off the field.”

Chris Miller can be contacted via email at chris.miller@jdnews.com. Follow him on twitter @jdnsports.