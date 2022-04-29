ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

One of the three CVS stores in East Peoria will close next month

By Mike Kramer, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4Kzj_0fNvZcPj00

EAST PEORIA – The CVS store at 2540 E. Washington St. in East Peoria is closing.

The store will close May 20, according to Charlie Rice-Monoso, CVS Health's communications manager for the Midwest Region.

All prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy location at 200 N. Main St., East Peoria to ensure patients have uninterrupted access to services. Store employees are being offered comparable roles at other CVS locations.

"We’ll continue to provide the Greater Peoria area with outstanding service at 14 additional CVS locations across Peoria and Tazewell Counties, three of which feature a MinuteClinic offering patients affordable and convenient walk-in health services," Rice-Minoso said.

The store is one of three CVS locations in East Peoria. The other stores are located at 200 N. Main St. and 480 W. Washington St., in Target. Last summer, CVS closed its store in South Peoria at 3034 W. Lincoln Ave..

In the news: East Peoria man identified as victim of rollover traffic accident

In the news: Why a Peoria pizzeria owner is closing a location and has started a new business downtown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217ePJ_0fNvZcPj00

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: One of the three CVS stores in East Peoria will close next month

Comments / 1

Related
Central Illinois Proud

The Bins at UFS held grand opening Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UFS Downtown Outlet Center in Peoria held a grand opening for The Bins at UFS. The store featured pallets of items from Amazon, Target, TJMaxx, and other stores. The items being sold at The Bins have been returned, taken off shelves, or overstocked. “We just...
PEORIA, IL
K92.3

Iowa Based Grocery Store Plans to “Demote” Hundreds of Employees

News broke on Wednesday that even more changes were coming to an Iowa-based grocery store. Hy-Vee officials announced that more changes would be coming to the retail giant this year. In March, news broke that many Hy-Vee employees were quietly being laid off. Reports said that these occurred in the marketing and information and technology departments.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
99.5 WKDQ

Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!

Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
LINCOLN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
East Peoria, IL
Business
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
East Peoria, IL
Government
City
East Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
Peoria, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
My Journal Courier

Police beat for Saturday, April 30

This week's wanted  The following are being sought on arrest warrants, according to various sheriff's departments. The addresses listed are the last known addresses provided by the warrants and may be outdated.  • Micheal W. Rogers, 43, of 416 Bessie St., Rushville, is being sought on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court on a possession of methamphetamine charge. He is a white male standing 6 foot 2 and weighing 190 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. • Jeremy T. Greenwood, 28, of 914 E. Lafayette Ave. is being sought on a...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Cvs Pharmacy#Minuteclinic#Target
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria-famous drive-in restaurant open again

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria-famous Lou’s Drive-In is open again for the warm weather season. The outdoor, drive-in restaurant on Knoxville Avenue is celebrating 70 years of food service, first opening in 1952. Lou’s is known for its chili cheese dogs, fresh popcorn, and in-house-made root beer.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
Journal Star

Journal Star

2K+
Followers
784
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy