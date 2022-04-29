One of the three CVS stores in East Peoria will close next month

EAST PEORIA – The CVS store at 2540 E. Washington St. in East Peoria is closing.

The store will close May 20, according to Charlie Rice-Monoso, CVS Health's communications manager for the Midwest Region.

All prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy location at 200 N. Main St., East Peoria to ensure patients have uninterrupted access to services. Store employees are being offered comparable roles at other CVS locations.

"We’ll continue to provide the Greater Peoria area with outstanding service at 14 additional CVS locations across Peoria and Tazewell Counties, three of which feature a MinuteClinic offering patients affordable and convenient walk-in health services," Rice-Minoso said.

The store is one of three CVS locations in East Peoria. The other stores are located at 200 N. Main St. and 480 W. Washington St., in Target. Last summer, CVS closed its store in South Peoria at 3034 W. Lincoln Ave..

