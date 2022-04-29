ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cribbs kitchen hosting 2022 Children’s Cancer Partners Burger Cookoff April 30

By Christine Scarpelli
Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – From 1-7 on Saturday, April 30, Cribbs Kitchen in downtown Spartanburg will host the 7th Annual Cribbs Kitchen Burger Cookoff. Tickets to dine are one dollar each and proceeds benefit Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas.

The nonprofit supports families and children with cancer on their cancer journey from diagnosis to 21. They supply financial support for meals, travel and all things treatment-related. They also supply support for family connections and family camps.

There are 11 competing teams made up of local restaurants, community members and more. The winner will have their burger added to the Cribbs Kitchen menu for a year. To find out more information www. childrenscancerpartners.org . You can get them online at a discount or at the door.

The tickets will be sold in sheets of ten.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

