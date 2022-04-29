ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers select OT ‘Ickey’ Ekwonu with 6th pick in NFL draft

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers addressed a longstanding need by selecting offensive tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu from North Carolina State with the sixth pick in the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Charlotte native is expected to start right away at left tackle.

Ekwonu was the first offensive player taken in Thursday night’s draft following five defensive players being chosen.

The Panthers don’t have a draft pick in the second or third round after trading for quarterback Sam Darnold and cornerback C.J. Henderson last year.

Their next pick is in the fourth round at No. 137.

