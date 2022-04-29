ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intellimedia Network's Technology IP Acquired by Frontera Group

By IntelliMedia Networks, Frontera Group
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellimedia Networks, Inc., a Los Angeles, CA based immersive solutions technology company, today announced that certain of its IP has been acquired by Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) ("Frontera" or "the Company"), a Dallas, Texas based technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

EMC Precision Named a Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher

EMC Precision scored in the top quartile of midsize firms nationally in 2021 Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey by Gallagher. The award recognized EMC Precision for providing innovative solutions that create organizational structures, workplace policies, and total rewards that inclusively engage and motivate its employees. ELYRIA, Ohio, April 30, 2022...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MASTERY LOGISTICS SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES DEPLOYMENT OF CLOUD-BASED MASTERMIND® TMS WITH WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastery Logistics Systems announces the deployment of its MasterMind® TMS with Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), one of the nation's largest transportation and logistics companies. MasterMind® TMS, a cloud-based transportation management system from Mastery Logistics Systems, Inc., is designed to manage complex transportation needs...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DISH Wireless Selects Ceragon for 5G Transport

Ceragon to provide microwave and millimeter wave transport solutions for rapid deployment of DISH's nationwide 5G Smart Network™. RICHARDSON, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), a global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today announced an agreement with DISH Wireless (NASDAQ: DISH) to provide ultra-high capacity IP-50C microwave and IP-50E millimeter wave transport solutions.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES OFFER TO ACQUIRE GLOBAL ONLINE GAMING COMPANY LEOVEGAS

Continuing our success and growth in digital gaming, MGM Resorts is expanding internationally with the acquisition of LeoVegas. LeoVegas' global presence, strong team and technology capabilities to drive MGM Resorts' digital gaming and sports betting international development. LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM...
GAMBLING
State
Texas State
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

AudioCodes Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Quarterly revenues increased by 12.8% year-over-year to $66.4 million. Quarterly service revenues increased by 26.2% year-over-year to $27.5 million. - Quarterly GAAP net income was $8.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. Non-GAAP results:. - Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 67.2%;. - Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 18.0%; and. -...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CIVCO Radiotherapy to Unveil TotalRT All in One Solution at ESTRO 2022

CORALVILLE, Iowa, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVCO Radiotherapy, the leading global provider of high quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions, will unveil the TotalRT All in One Solution along with several innovative solutions during the annual ESTRO Congress in Copenhagen, Denmark, 6-10 May 2022. A special product showcase will take place 6 May at 18:35.
HEALTH SERVICES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Teladoc Health, Inc. - TDOC

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Teladoc Health, Inc. ("Teladoc" or the "Company") (NYSE: TDOC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Teladoc and certain of its...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Aspen Aerogels to Participate in May Investor Conferences

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen", "the Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor events in May: (i) the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series, (ii) the Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference, (iii) Seaport Research Partners Aspen Aerogels Institutional Meetings, (iv) the B. Riley 22nd Institutional Investor Conference, and (v) the CITI Lithium Battery Day. The presentation materials utilized during the conferences will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS WITH EPS OF $0.06, NET INCOME OF $7.7 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $20.5 MILLION

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) today announced first quarter 2022 results. First quarter 2022 revenue of $130 million was up 68% year on year and up 15% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income before discontinued operations was $7.7 million, including the benefit of $1.1 million of mark-to-market gains from TETRA's equity ownership in CSI Compressco LP and including $564,000 of non-recurring credits, net of charges. This compares to a net loss before discontinued operations of $703,000 in the fourth quarter, including $891,000 of non-recurring charges and expenses. Net income per share from continuing operations was $0.06 in the first quarter compared to a net loss per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of $0.01.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Orna Therapeutics to Present Novel, First-in-Class Circular RNA Data at Upcoming ASGCT 2022 Annual Meeting

First in vivo studies to demonstrate the potential of Orna's circular RNA (oRNA™) platform in cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases. CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orna Therapeutics, a biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering a new class of fully engineered circular RNA therapeutics, today announced multiple data presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting taking place in Washington, D.C., or virtually, from May 16 - 19, 2022. Oral presentations will describe Orna's pipeline for the first time, revealing key data on its in situ CAR (isCAR™) program, amongst others, and detail the development of a powerful, new screening platform (FoRCE™). Poster presentations will provide additional information on the development of delivery solutions for the isCAR platform and on the development of our muscle genetic disease program.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Thermoplastic Polyolefin Membranes Market Size to Grow by USD 503.96 million | 42% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermoplastic Polyolefin Membranes Market Facts at a Glance- Companies: 10+ – Including ARDEX GmbH, Aditya Profiles Pvt. Ltd., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., CHINA GWELL MACHINERY Co. Ltd., Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Filtration Group Corp., GAF Materials LLC, GreenShield, Koster Bauchemie AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., LANXESS AG, RPM International Inc., SABIC, Sika AG, SOPREMA SAS, and T and G Roofing and Solar Co. among others.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Rockpoint and ADIA Form Platform to Invest in $2 Billion of Industrial Real Estate

BOSTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate investment management firm, today announced it has formed a platform with a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA"). The platform will target industrial investment opportunities representing approximately $2 billion in gross asset value. The new investment vehicle will focus primarily on build-to-core industrial investments in high barrier-to-entry locations across infill, demand-driven, gateway and growth markets in the U.S.
REAL ESTATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Phacoemulsification Devices Market Share to Grow by USD 559.66 million | 38% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The share of the phacoemulsification devices market is expected to grow by USD 559.66 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. To understand more about Market Dynamics....
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Deadline in 2 Days: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Investors of Filing Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., May 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against C3.ai, Inc. ("C3") (NYSE: AI). The action charges C3 with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of C3's materially misleading statements to the public, C3's investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Wemax Go Advanced to be Released: The World's First Ultra-Portable 1080P Laser Projector Designed for Business

This pocket-sized plug-and-play projector will be available worldwide starting May 1st — ideal for business presentations, outdoor, or at-home use. SAN JOSE, Calif., May 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampula, Inc. is pleased to announce the highly anticipated Wemax Go Advanced ultra-thin pocket-sized 1080P Laser Projector featuring cinema-grade ALPD® Laser Technology, available worldwide beginning May 1st. With its incredible portability and fine-tuned visual features, this new purpose-built projection solution provides users with the ability to project world-class video anytime and anywhere, making it a great companion for both business people and frequent travelers who need a simple and convenient projector that delivers top-notch clarity.
SMALL BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

