Reading return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium this afternoon as they take on a West Bromwich Albion side who also have little to play for. Although the Baggies went unbeaten in their opening 10 league matches of the season, they were unable to build on this and have performed poorly for much of 2021/22. With this, they will be looking to repay their fans during their last match on the road this season ahead of a potential rebuild in the summer. The Royals are also facing a rebuild, so is this game a pointless one with momentum potentially meaningless now going into next term?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO