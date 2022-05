Saying 'goodbye' to April on a chilly note, where temperatures for a number of days have been 5 to 10 degrees below average, not the best for those wishing for Spring to 'kick in'! We'll start may on a chilly note once again in the morning, but as the bubble of fair weather 'High Pressure' in the atmosphere slowly slips east over the Atlantic Ocean, the breeze will veer out of a more west or southwesterly direction by midday, allowing inland highs to reach the mid-upper 60's with sunshine. But coastal locations will feel the effects of the sea breeze off the chilly water (48 to 53 degrees), leaving high temperatures there only in the 50's.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO