ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

CLOUGH GLOBAL EQUITY FUND SECTION 19(a) NOTICE Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

By Clough Global Equity Fund
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE-MKT: GLQ) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.1162 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2022. The following table sets forth...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

INVESTOR ALERT: Natera, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Natera Class Action Lawsuit - NTRA

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) common stock between February 26, 2020 and April 19, 2022 inclusive (the "Class Period") have until June 27, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Schneider v. Natera, Inc., No. 22-cv-00398 (W.D. Tex.). Commenced on April 27, 2022, the Natera class action lawsuit charges Natera and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Deadline in 2 Days: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Investors of Filing Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., May 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against C3.ai, Inc. ("C3") (NYSE: AI). The action charges C3 with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of C3's materially misleading statements to the public, C3's investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nav
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

EMC Precision Named a Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher

EMC Precision scored in the top quartile of midsize firms nationally in 2021 Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey by Gallagher. The award recognized EMC Precision for providing innovative solutions that create organizational structures, workplace policies, and total rewards that inclusively engage and motivate its employees. ELYRIA, Ohio, April 30, 2022...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

AudioCodes Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Quarterly revenues increased by 12.8% year-over-year to $66.4 million. Quarterly service revenues increased by 26.2% year-over-year to $27.5 million. - Quarterly GAAP net income was $8.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. Non-GAAP results:. - Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 67.2%;. - Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 18.0%; and. -...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MASTERY LOGISTICS SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES DEPLOYMENT OF CLOUD-BASED MASTERMIND® TMS WITH WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastery Logistics Systems announces the deployment of its MasterMind® TMS with Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), one of the nation's largest transportation and logistics companies. MasterMind® TMS, a cloud-based transportation management system from Mastery Logistics Systems, Inc., is designed to manage complex transportation needs...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Closed End Fund#Investment Performance#Clough Global Equity Fund#Nyse Mkt#Glq#Capital Source
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Cedar Ridge Community Church, Summit Ridge Energy and TurningPoint Energy energize community solar project serving low-income households

ARLINGTON, Va., April 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Ridge Energy (SRE) and Cedar Ridge Community Church held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the completion of a 2.5 MWdc community solar project in Montgomery County, Maryland. TurningPoint Energy developed the project under the State of Maryland's Community Solar Pilot Program. The array was built on Cedar Ridge Community Church's (CRCC) property and will provide hundreds of subscribed households with lower monthly energy costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

First Financial Bank Releases First Corporate Social Responsibility Report

CINCINNATI, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank (Nasdaq: FFBC) has released its first Corporate Social Responsibility Report (CSR) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Commercial Bank disclosure. The CSR report details the bank's progress in 2021 in the areas of community development; corporate governance; diversity, equity and inclusion; and sustainability.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS WITH EPS OF $0.06, NET INCOME OF $7.7 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $20.5 MILLION

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) today announced first quarter 2022 results. First quarter 2022 revenue of $130 million was up 68% year on year and up 15% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income before discontinued operations was $7.7 million, including the benefit of $1.1 million of mark-to-market gains from TETRA's equity ownership in CSI Compressco LP and including $564,000 of non-recurring credits, net of charges. This compares to a net loss before discontinued operations of $703,000 in the fourth quarter, including $891,000 of non-recurring charges and expenses. Net income per share from continuing operations was $0.06 in the first quarter compared to a net loss per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of $0.01.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Teladoc Health, Inc. - TDOC

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Teladoc Health, Inc. ("Teladoc" or the "Company") (NYSE: TDOC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Teladoc and certain of its...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Orna Therapeutics to Present Novel, First-in-Class Circular RNA Data at Upcoming ASGCT 2022 Annual Meeting

First in vivo studies to demonstrate the potential of Orna's circular RNA (oRNA™) platform in cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases. CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orna Therapeutics, a biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering a new class of fully engineered circular RNA therapeutics, today announced multiple data presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting taking place in Washington, D.C., or virtually, from May 16 - 19, 2022. Oral presentations will describe Orna's pipeline for the first time, revealing key data on its in situ CAR (isCAR™) program, amongst others, and detail the development of a powerful, new screening platform (FoRCE™). Poster presentations will provide additional information on the development of delivery solutions for the isCAR platform and on the development of our muscle genetic disease program.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Rockpoint and ADIA Form Platform to Invest in $2 Billion of Industrial Real Estate

BOSTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate investment management firm, today announced it has formed a platform with a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA"). The platform will target industrial investment opportunities representing approximately $2 billion in gross asset value. The new investment vehicle will focus primarily on build-to-core industrial investments in high barrier-to-entry locations across infill, demand-driven, gateway and growth markets in the U.S.
REAL ESTATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy