PlayBooked NIL App Empowers College Athletes with Financial Wellness Tools to Ensure NIL Compliance and a Better Financial Future

First in vivo studies to demonstrate the potential of Orna's circular RNA (oRNA™) platform in cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases. CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orna Therapeutics, a biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering a new class of fully engineered circular RNA therapeutics, today announced multiple data presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting taking place in Washington, D.C., or virtually, from May 16 - 19, 2022. Oral presentations will describe Orna's pipeline for the first time, revealing key data on its in situ CAR (isCAR™) program, amongst others, and detail the development of a powerful, new screening platform (FoRCE™). Poster presentations will provide additional information on the development of delivery solutions for the isCAR platform and on the development of our muscle genetic disease program.

