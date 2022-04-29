PlayBooked NIL App Empowers College Athletes with Financial Wellness Tools to Ensure NIL Compliance and a Better Financial Future
PlayBooked continues to invest in the lives of collegiate athletes by adding online financial wellness training to its growing list of athlete benefits. GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlayBooked, a web platform/mobile app designed to help collegiate athletes monetize their years in college sports, has partnered with VicTreeFi,...www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0