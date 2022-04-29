ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in Oceanway area house fire, woman hospitalized

 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was killed in an early morning fire in the Oceanway area. Officials responded to a house fire at 12800 Shims Road around 3:30 a.m.. One disabled male resident was killed in the fire...

