It is so easy to put God in a box. I love God and believe that he can do anything, but I am guilty of putting him in a box. Partly because I love boxes. I have boxes for everything. I put Christmas decor in boxes and I have other seasonal stuff in boxes. I have extra paper and pencils and sticky notes in a box. I have irreplaceable keepsakes in boxes. Each year I put cards and notes I receive in a box (at the end of the year I typically throw them away).

