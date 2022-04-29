ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Recruiting update on DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw

By Ethan DeWitt
aseaofblue.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Wagner is a very popular name across the state of Kentucky, as a recruiting battle is shaping up between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals. Wagner, who is considered the top player in the country, recently spoke with Joe Tipton of On3 about both programs, and the timeframe fans can...

www.aseaofblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

Louisville Basketball 2022-23 Roster Outlook 3.0

It might be the first week of May, but it's never too early to take a glimpse into the future and look at how the 2022-23 roster for the Louisville men's basketball program could shake out. While there are still several roster spots left to fill, the Cardinals are starting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Louisville, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Louisville, KY
Basketball
On3.com

KSR Today: Derby Week, Draft Rundown, Basketball Updates, and More

Well, look who it is. How have you been? We haven’t seen you around these parts lately. It’s good to have you back. You must be here because you’re procrastinating on this Monday morning back at work, probably reading the internet up and down until you finally have to do something. Whatever the case, good morning to you and welcome to another Monday with KSR. Happy Derby Week too.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Meet winners of 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon/Marathon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It would be difficult to script better weather for the Derby Marathon and miniMarathon as thousands of runners took off from the starting line. Here are the first place winners in each of the two races' categories. miniMarathon. Male winner: Jarrett Mattingly, 24, of New Haven,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Joe Tipton
Person
Kenny Payne
WBOY

WVU football adds transfer DL from Georgia Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Neal Brown has hit the transfer portal again, this time securing a commitment from a Power 5 defensive lineman. Mike Lockhart, a 302-pound defensive tackle from Georgia Tech, announced his commitment Monday afternoon via Twitter. Lockhart completed his redshirt sophomore season at Georgia Tech...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WKYT 27

EKU wraps up spring practice with Maroon & White Game

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Eastern Kentucky football team wrapped up spring practice Saturday afternoon with their annual Maroon & White Game at Roy Kidd Stadium. The Maroon team beat the White team 41-38 in a thriller. The White team opened the game with a pair of scoring drives. Parker...
RICHMOND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Louisville Cardinals#Wagner Family
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Kentucky, Baylor drop in early Top 25 And 1 after stars enter transfer portal

The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal and still be eligible to play next season was late Sunday night. Kentucky's Keion Brooks and Baylor's Matthew Mayer were among the final-weekend additions. Obviously, their decisions have impacted Version 7.0 of the 2022-23 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1, where North Carolina remains No. 1 followed by No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Arkansas.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

KSR Show Thread, 5/2: Tune in now!

It’s a new month, new week, and new day on Kentucky Sports Radio and you can tune in now via the many options listed below. Once you do, you’ll hear Matt Jones and Ryan Lemond recap the weekend and what’s ahead in sports for the University of Kentucky and beyond. It’s Ryan’s first full show since last Wednesday, so he’s going to be excited.
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star SG Rayvon Griffith to make college commitment live Sunday on CBS Sports HQ

A talented shooting guard prospect from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Sunday at 6:15 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Rayvon Griffith announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Alabama, Cincinnati, Kansas, Ohio State and UCLA. Griffith is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 47 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy