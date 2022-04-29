ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Idol Winner Laine Hardy Wanted by LSU Police

By Bruce Mikells
 2 days ago
Bruce Mikells

LSU Police have issued an arrest warrant for former American Idol winner Laine Hardy. It was Hardy himself who disclosed that he was being sought by LSU Police in a post made to his social media accounts.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Hardy's rise to fame on the popular singing show and competition began several years ago. He actually participated on the show during a previous season but it was at the tryout for another contestant that Hardy was recognized by American Idol Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Ritchie, and Katie Perry.

The details on why LSU Police issued the warrant for Hardy are unclear at this time. A spokesman for LSU, Ernie Ballard, told the Acadiana Advocate that they were investigating a person by the name of Laine Hardy. When a reporter for the paper asked if it was "the singer", Ballard replied, "That is my understanding".

Here is the post that Hardy made on his social media accounts addressing the accusations.

The 21-year-old Livingston resident was the first Louisiana native to win American Idol. He was crowned the winner in the Season 17 Finale. In his time since winning the popular singing competition, Hardy has been featured in advertisements promoting Louisiana Tourism both in and out of the state.

This is a developing story and LSU Police have said that they expect to release more information on the allegations made against Hardy. They would only confirm that there is an active investigation involving the singer.

