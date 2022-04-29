Woman narrowly escapes house fire

65-year-old Ronald Cooper killed, 47-year-old Lori Ramos injured in a motorcycle crash (Blount County, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 65-year-old Ronald Cooper, of Louisville, as the man who lost his life and 47-year-old Lori Ramos, of Maryville, as the victim who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident on Sunday in Blount County. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of W Lamar Alexander Parkway and Big Springs Road [...]
