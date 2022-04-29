ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Woman narrowly escapes house fire

WSMV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have the latest on American Marine killed in Ukraine and Nashville fire. Plus, Dan...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Boat launch goes wrong in Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver was surprised Saturday after losing control of their truck while putting their boat in the lake. Nashville Fire Department officials told News4 that a boater was launching a boat at the dock and lost control of their truck. The vehicle then backed into the lake and was later submerged.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Nashville Sc#Accident#American Marine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

65-year-old Ronald Cooper killed, 47-year-old Lori Ramos injured in a motorcycle crash (Blount County, TN)

65-year-old Ronald Cooper killed, 47-year-old Lori Ramos injured in a motorcycle crash (Blount County, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 65-year-old Ronald Cooper, of Louisville, as the man who lost his life and 47-year-old Lori Ramos, of Maryville, as the victim who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident on Sunday in Blount County. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of W Lamar Alexander Parkway and Big Springs Road [...]
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
Nationwide Report

32-year-old Randal Scott Stout dead after a motorcycle crash on I-40 in Hermitage (Nashville, TN)

32-year-old Randal Scott Stout dead after a motorcycle crash on I-40 in Hermitage (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 32-year-old Randal Scott Stout, of Nashville, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday evening in Hermitage. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 6:15 near the entrance ramp to I-40 East off Old Hickory Boulevard. The preliminary investigation indicated that Randal Scott Stout was riding his 2015 Suzuki motorcycle [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
Nationwide Report

23-year-old Freddie Smith dead, 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

23-year-old Freddie Smith dead, 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Freddie Smith as the man who lost his life while 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva as the man who suffered injuries following a head-on collision Sunday night in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Bell Road and Ned Shelton Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that Freddie Smith was heading north on Bell Road [...]
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy