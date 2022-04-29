ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Police: California teacher was drunk in classroom

By Amy Larson, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6qJQ_0fNvXhtm00

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. ( KRON ) — A high school teacher in Marin County, California, was arrested Wednesday – after police say she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching, according to the San Rafael Police Department.

Terra Linda High School teacher Teagen Leonhart, 46, of San Anselmo, was booked into the Marin County Jail on charges of public intoxication and child endangerment.

The incident began at 11:51 a.m. when a school administrator called police to report that a teacher on campus was possibly under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Benicia Police intercept LSD shipment ordered by 15-year-old

San Rafael Police Department Lt. Dan Fink said, “A school employee alerted a school administrator that they believed a teacher was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The administrator went to the classroom where the teacher, Teagen Leonhart, was teaching. The administrator saw that Leonhart showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.”

“The school immediately notified SRPD of the situation,” Fink said.

A police officer arrived at the school and questioned Leonhart, who Fink said initially denied consuming any alcohol.

“She consented to a preliminary alcohol screening test which showed she was more than three times the legal limit (if she was driving a vehicle). When confronted with the results of the test, she admitted to consuming some alcohol that morning,” Fink said.

The SRPD officer, who is certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, determined that Leonhart was under the influence of alcohol, a prescription drug, and cannabis, according to Fink.

Police say the investigation revealed Leonhart had taught classes all morning and was responsible for the safety of 53 kids during her workday.

RECALL: Gorton’s fish sandwich fillets may contain bone fragments

“It was the opinion of the DRE officer that due to her intoxication level, Leonhart was unable to care for the safety of the children while they were in her classroom,” Fink said.

The teacher was arrested and transported to jail.

On Thursday afternoon principal Katy Dunlap wrote in an email to KRON4, “Terra Linda High School does not comment on personnel matters. The safety and well-being of our students are my highest priority. Ms. Leonhart is currently on paid administrative leave.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville native dies in crash amid severe Oklahoma weather

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (WEHT) — Three University of Oklahoma students passed away Friday night after their vehicle was hit by a semi-truck during severe weather conditions. One of those students, Central High School graduate Drake Brooks, was an Evansville native. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials confirm Drake H. Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Nicholas K. Nair, 20, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gary man convicted in 2020 slayings of 2 teenage boys

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary man was sentenced to 130 years in prison Friday after being convicted in the 2020 killings of two teenage boys found shot to death in a northwest Indiana home. A Lake County jury found 37-year-old Alvino Amaya, 37, guilty of two counts of murder and a firearm enhancement […]
GARY, IN
KRON4 News

2 charged in Union City homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were charged by Alameda County prosecutors Wednesday in connection to a Union City homicide. The homicide occurred around 2 a.m. April 9 in the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way. Police officers found a 43-year-old Union City resident, Karim Zepeda Martinez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez […]
UNION CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marin County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Rafael, CA
State
California State
County
Marin County, CA
San Rafael, CA
Crime & Safety
San Anselmo, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Anselmo, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Intoxication#Drugs#Terra Linda High School#Benicia Police#Lsd#Srpd
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KRON4 News

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

6 Injured In Violent Crash At Roseville Intersection

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Several people were hospitalized after a major crash in Roseville on Wednesday afternoon. The Roseville Police Department said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at Sunrise Avenue and Coloma Way. Five vehicles were involved and at least three vehicles had major damage with debris covering much of the roadway. Six people, who are all believed to be adults, were taken to area hospitals and at least two of the were in critical condition. Police said the intersection would be closed for several hours. No further details were available at this time.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

$1M in jewelry stolen from JC Penney, Sam's Club in California: AG

OAKLAND, Calif. - A total of $1 million in jewelry has been stolen from JC Penney and Sam's Club stores throughout California, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Friday. The suspects entered stores by breaking and entering though exterior doors and stealing high-end jewelry in Contra Costa, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Placer, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Clarita, and Tulare counties, Bonta said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy