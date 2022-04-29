ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Police ask for help in identifying body found behind Hobby Lobby in Chillicothe

By The Guardian
sciotovalleyguardian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHILLICOTHE, Ohio— The Chillicothe Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the human remains found earlier this month behind a local shopping center. The Guardian broke the story on...

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Comments / 4

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify man killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the man killed in a shooting earlier this week.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:08 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 100 block Whitethorne Avenue on the report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found the male victim, now […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Chillicothe, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Ross, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Chillicothe, OH
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
CANFIELD, OH
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobby Lobby#Police#Guardian#The Coroner S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

7-month-old shot, killed in Ohio

TOLEDO (WJW) — A seven-month-old baby was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle being driven by her father Wednesday. According to Toledo Police reports, Desire Hughes was with her father, Jeremiah Hughes, 20, when occupants in another vehicle fired shots at their car. Desire Hughes was taken to the hospital but died as […]
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City shuts down fourth Hilltop home for drug activity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has shut down another home in the Hilltop area due to drug activity.  “Our Zone Team is working alongside CPD to build strong cases to shut down drug houses that threaten public health and safety,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. “By taking this drug house out of play, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Skull found in KY in 2020 identified as missing OH man

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) -The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a missing Ohio man. According to the JCSO, Johnson County Coroner, J.R. Frisby announced that a skull found in Johnson County on June 7, 2020 belonged to Ricky D. Boyd of South Point, Ohio. Boyd was […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

UPDATE: Remains found in Johnson County identified; family reacts

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A family that’s been waiting nearly two years for answers after a man from South Point vanished finally got confirmation their fear was reality. The Johnson County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office says a human skull was found in that county on June 7, 2020, and it has been identified through DNA testing as Ricky Boyd.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for man possibly involved in larceny, trespassing case

Editor’s note: The phone number in the Sheriff’s Office’s original Facebook post is incorrect. The correct phone number is listed in this article. MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office wants to question the individual pictured below regarding an alleged larceny and trespassing incident on Sunday at Cinderella Hollow. Anyone with information […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted after shooting female driver in head

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving. Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

16-year-old dead after shooting in Mansfield: police

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning after a shooting in Mansfield, according to the Mansfield Police Department. Police say they received a 911 call from a woman on 100 block of Stewart Ave. just before 9:00am who said to send police before disconnecting. Officers went to the location and heard […]
MANSFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy