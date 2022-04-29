Police ask for help in identifying body found behind Hobby Lobby in Chillicothe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified a man and a woman who were found dead after a shooting in the Linden area. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to a call of a dead woman inside a home on the 1300 block of East 26th Avenue at approximately 3:23 p.m., […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the man killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:08 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 100 block Whitethorne Avenue on the report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found the male victim, now […]
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
Two Pennsylvania state police troopers shot a horse dead along a highway, according to a report by LancasterOnline.The horse had escaped from an Amish farm along U.S. Route 1 and State Road 10 outside of downtown Oxford, an unnamed source told the outlet. The troopers from Troop J had been trying t…
A Portsmouth, Ohio, man with a long history of arrests ended up in jail again after an incident near the 8th Street Homeless Shelter. The extremely troubled homeless man has a long history of public indecency, intoxication, and disorderly conduct. In recent months he was rushed to the hospital after being found injured on the levy and overdosing.
CINCINNATI — A brazen execution-style murder unfolds right in front of a Walmart security camera video during one of the busiest shopping days of the year and now, investigators are working to track down a suspect. “It’s senseless, insanely senseless,” said Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters. Deters...
Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WTRF) A 16-year-old juvenile led officers on a high-speed pursuit that ended in the juvenile attempting to run by jumping out of the moving stolen car. On April 27, around 1:15 a.m., officers were led on a high-speed pursuit throughout the city by a 16-year-old driver of a stolen vehicle. In an attempt […]
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
TOLEDO (WJW) — A seven-month-old baby was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle being driven by her father Wednesday. According to Toledo Police reports, Desire Hughes was with her father, Jeremiah Hughes, 20, when occupants in another vehicle fired shots at their car. Desire Hughes was taken to the hospital but died as […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has shut down another home in the Hilltop area due to drug activity. “Our Zone Team is working alongside CPD to build strong cases to shut down drug houses that threaten public health and safety,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. “By taking this drug house out of play, […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) -The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a missing Ohio man. According to the JCSO, Johnson County Coroner, J.R. Frisby announced that a skull found in Johnson County on June 7, 2020 belonged to Ricky D. Boyd of South Point, Ohio. Boyd was […]
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A family that’s been waiting nearly two years for answers after a man from South Point vanished finally got confirmation their fear was reality. The Johnson County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office says a human skull was found in that county on June 7, 2020, and it has been identified through DNA testing as Ricky Boyd.
Editor’s note: The phone number in the Sheriff’s Office’s original Facebook post is incorrect. The correct phone number is listed in this article. MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office wants to question the individual pictured below regarding an alleged larceny and trespassing incident on Sunday at Cinderella Hollow. Anyone with information […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving. Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 […]
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning after a shooting in Mansfield, according to the Mansfield Police Department. Police say they received a 911 call from a woman on 100 block of Stewart Ave. just before 9:00am who said to send police before disconnecting. Officers went to the location and heard […]
A man has been charged in Indiana with a hit-and-run that originally took place over three years ago. Mitchel J. Masterson reportedly fled the scene of the Muncie incident after hitting Joe Minor Jr. with his vehicle.
Comments / 4