Allegheny Outdoor Club Set to Hike Sunday

A long day at Slippery Rock University’s high school invitational wasn’t something Penn Hills track coach Lee Zelkowitz was hoping for. While the meet stretched from 9 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., the Indians were able to get a few things from the trip. First, Penn Hills was able to get work in for all of its athletes. Secondly, it was a chance for Angelo Allen to shine.

PENN HILLS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO