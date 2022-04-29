Allegheny Outdoor Club Set to Hike Sunday

Earlier this month, two William Tennent students — junior Maximus Wrigley, trumpet, and junior Rishi Dadlani, flute, joined some of the best high school musicians in the state for the 2022 PMEA All-State Festival at Kalahari Resort. Wrigley participated in the All-State Jazz Festival under the direction of Dr....
Lower Burrell is exploring outdoor recreational facilities for a proposed park on undeveloped property along Dutchman Run. The city bought the 90 acres for $24,500 in 1967 from an area couple. The property has sat undeveloped for decades. “When we first walked it, it was clear that the potential there...
A brand-new boat joins two others for the fifth season of Cruisin’ Tikis Pittsburgh, a company that offers sightseeing tours on their unusual little boats on the Allegheny, Ohio and Monongahela rivers. They’re recognizable by their thatched roofs and bamboo poles gliding along the river, like a floating Hawaiian-style...
A long day at Slippery Rock University’s high school invitational wasn’t something Penn Hills track coach Lee Zelkowitz was hoping for. While the meet stretched from 9 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., the Indians were able to get a few things from the trip. First, Penn Hills was able to get work in for all of its athletes. Secondly, it was a chance for Angelo Allen to shine.
Conneaut Area grad and Slippery Rock University product Henry Litwin has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Chicago Bears. The rock wideout is a two-time AP All-American and owns school records for most receiving yards, receptions and touchdown catches at Slippery Rock University. For his career, Litwin racked...
Michael Miodus, owner of Odis 12 Bar & Grille, remembers what it was like in 2014 when his restaurant moved out of its West 26th Street location and into a larger location in the Harley Davidson of Erie building at 3702 W. 12th St.
Suddenly Miodus, who had been in business for a...
