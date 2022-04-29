ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honeywell raises full-year profit forecast betting on air travel recovery

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

April 29 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc raised its full-year profit forecast on Friday, as a recovery in aviation markets due to a pickup in travel boosted demand for the company’s parts, software and aftermarket services.

The company now expects full-year profit per share of between $8.50 and $8.80, higher than its previous forecast range of $8.40 to $8.70.

Reuters

