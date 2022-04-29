ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IA

Marion County United Way Working to Highlight Efforts

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local non-profit is working to share the ways its impacting those throughout the county. David Dettmann with Marion...

www.kniakrls.com

WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Northeast Iowa residents speak out against water permit for Beef facility

(Des Moines, IA) — The owners of a cattle feedlot in northeast Iowa are asking to renew a permit that allows the facility to take nearly 22 million gallons of water a year from the Jordan aquifer in Clayton County. Residents asked the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to deny another permit for Supreme Beef L-L-C during a virtual public meeting Monday. Tammy Thompson says the feedlot’s application does NOT take into account her nearby private well, and would also negatively impact residents in nearby communities as well as “nearby domestic well and cattle farming users.” The forum was for public information gathering and the D-N-R employees listened but did not speak. The D-N-R is expected to make a decision on the permit renewal next month.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Report Ranks Iowa’s Healthiest and Least Healthy Counties

(Madison, WI) — A new report from the University of Wisconsin details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. The healthiest county in Iowa is Dallas, with Winneshiek County at number two and Sioux County at number three. Montgomery County is ranked the least healthy in Iowa, Lee County is next-to-last, and Monona County is third-to-last. The report finds the typical Iowa family with two children will spend 24-percent of their annual income on childcare, just one point below the national average of 25-percent. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log onto county-health-rankings-dot-org and see how their individual counties stack up.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Some Iowans say busy highway has become a raceway

INDIANOLA, Iowa — State troopers cracked down on speeders and distracted drivers on Wednesday, using a plane to ticket speeders on Highway 5 south of Des Moines. Another big concern is along Highway 65 — the easiest route between Des Moines and Indianola. In Indianola, some say Highway...
INDIANOLA, IA
KCRG.com

Former member of Coralville fire dept. dies

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former member of the Coralville Fire Department has died. Kaitlin Bergan had been a probationary firefighter and paramedic with the Memphis Fire Department. She recently graduated Lateral Class 117. On its Facebook page, the Memphis Fire Department announced Bergan’s death, but did say how it...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Marion road closure begins Monday

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - From Monday, May 2nd through Friday, May 6th, 24th Avenue between 31st Street and Empire street will be closed to through traffic. This is because WRH Inc. is planning to install a new sanitary sewer manhole. This is part of the Iron Removal Plant Project.
MARION, IA

