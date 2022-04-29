Changes coming to Journal-Standard Saturday edition. Here's what to expect

Print subscribers of the Journal-Standard will start to see a change this week.

There will be no home delivery or single-copy retail sales of the Journal-Standard on Saturdays beginning April 30. Instead, our Saturday e-edition — a complete digital replica of the paper — will be available at our website, journalstandard.com.

The Journal-Standard will continue to deliver news, features, puzzles and sports on Saturdays.

All of that and more will still be found online and throughout the week.

As more and more readers make the switch from print to digital, we must adjust, as well.

The print version of the Journal-Standard is still a vital part of what we do. Home delivery of the print newspaper will continue on Sundays and Tuesday through Friday.

On Saturdays, the e-edition will be ready and waiting for readers early in the morning with that day's lineup of news, advertising and special features including puzzles and comics.

The e-edition — for those who are not familiar — offers readers the best of both worlds. You get to see the paper in a digital format and flip through the pages almost like you would if you were holding the paper in your hands. But you also get to download the articles, listen to the articles being read aloud and adjust the type size.

Subscribers are going notice more changes on Saturday, too:

Universal e-edition access

Subscribers can access more than 200 USA TODAY Network publications through their e-editions. Simply go to the e-edition (journalstandard.com/eedition) and select the Universal icon on the right rail. From there, choose a publication to read. This access is available through the desktop or e-edition app. The electronic edition of USA TODAY is also available every day as a bonus section.

New national sections

Two new daily sections –– Nation & World Extra and Sports Extra — have been added to the e-edition. This content will be inserted into the e-edition pages and can also can be found in the Bonus section. News in these sections will not be found in the corresponding day’s printed newspaper due to the lateness of the news and print deadlines. Nation & World Extra appears with every morning's e-edition, and Sports Extra, the companion section with late sports scores and agate, will launch Saturday.

Share your digital access

Subscribers will be able to share their subscriptions with a friend or family member. The steps to share can be found by going to your digital account at rrstar.com and clicking on "Hi (your name)" in the upper right and then "Manage Account."

Introducing the entertainment center

Lastly, we're creating an "entertainment center" online where readers can easily find all of their favorite puzzles, comics, advice columns and horoscopes. The comics will not change.

Advice columnist Carolyn Hax will replace Dear Annie, and two new puzzles will be introduced: Kubok16 and Boggle Brain Buster. A new "what to watch" feature that highlights top viewing options for the day will replace the daily television grid.

Change can take some getting used to, and our customers are bound to have questions or need help finding something. Customers can get help accessing the e-edition by calling customer service at 815-987-1400 or toll-free at 888-478-5066.

The ways we gather the news have changed. The ways people get the news have changed, as well.

Our focus has been on stories readers cannot get anywhere else — unique stories about the Freeport community and the people who live here and stories that affect the entire region.

Some examples of that include our recent coverage of ongoing court cases and police investigations, high school sports, the local housing market, community celebrations and local issues ranging from downtown beautification efforts and the future of the county's nursing home.

We will continue to bring these stories and more to our readers in print, on the e-edition and at journalstandard.com, and we appreciate your support.

Corina Curry: ccurry@rrstar.com; @corinacurry