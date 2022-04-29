ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for April 29

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is April 29, the 119th day of the year — 246 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1929, the Cleveland Indians became the first Major League Baseball team to play with numbers on the backs of their jerseys.

Here & Now

• The other day I was driving past the former Benny's store in Middletown and noticed something new — a for lease sign. Now that building is not being used as a state-run COVID-19 vaccination hub or testing site, it appears as though Carpionato Group — which gobbled up 29 of the 31 Benny's locations in 2018 — is looking for a tenant to fill the space.

With the help of my 8-year-old daughter Harper, I put together a list of 11 ideas that would fill a need on Aquidneck Island. Check them out here.

• A 58-year-old man from Portsmouth, a suspect in an alleged kidnapping earlier in the day in Little Compton, was killed in an "officer-involved" shooting Wednesday night in Woonsocket. Read more here.

• Remember a few weeks back, when I wrote in this space that Jim Gillis was feeling a little under the weather? Turns out, he was dealing with a bout of COVID-19, and he wrote about the experience in his latest Spare Change column. Read it here.

• The City Council on Wednesday night unanimously approved a resolution asking the Tree and Open Space Commission to conduct a public workshop that would examine safety issues in parks across the city. Read more here.

• Newport Classical will be donating the proceeds from its Cliburn-Bound Piano Marathon, which runs today through Sunday, to the World Health Organization's Emergency Appeal for Ukraine. Learn more and purchase ticket here.

• The Aquidneck Island National Police Parade returns Sunday, and Newport police are warning motorists traffic flow and parking will be affected in the lower Broadway and Washington Square area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Read more here.

• Kudos to Portsmouth High baseball player John Mass, who with more than 4,100 votes was tabbed as The Newport Daily News Athlete of the Week. The junior already has given a verbal commitment to play at Boston College.

• Find the latest high school sports standouts in Newport County with the Stars of the Day.

• If you didn't stay up to watch the Patriots' pick in the first round of the NFL Draft last night, the team beefed up the offensive line. Providence Journal beat writer Mark Daniels has the story.

• Last call for submissions to be included in the Your Photos gallery for April. I'll be putting it together today. If you've taken a great snapshot lately, be sure to email it to yourphotos@newportri.com. Include your name and a little bit about the photo.

• My Best Friends Closet Consignment Sale, a bi-annual event, kicks off today and ends Sunday. Learn more here.

Born today

Uma Thurman (actress), 52

Andre Agassi (athlete), 52

Michelle Pfeiffer (actress), 64

Daniel Day-Lewis (actor), 65

Jerry Seinfeld (comedian), 68

Weather report

Low tides: 1:24 a.m., 12:59 p.m.

High tides: 7:39 a.m., 8 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:43 a.m. Sunset: 7:42 p.m.

Water temperature: 49.2 degrees.

Municipal meetings

Tiverton

Board of Canvassers, 4 p.m.

Local obituaries

Antone M. 'Tony' Silvia Jr.

Today is …

Arbor Day

National Shrimp Scampi Day

National Zipper Day

Blast from the Past

Rise & Shine! has become the go-to source for Newport County residents. Help spread the word. Forward this to a friend, who can get their own copy by signing up here.

