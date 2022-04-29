ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Can Blockbuster Films Carry the Load for AMC in 2022?

By Parkev Tatevosian
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) is scheduled to report fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings on May 4. The movie theater chain is bouncing back after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to shut its doors to moviegoers. Unsurprisingly, the shutdowns crippled revenue and required emergency measures to keep the company afloat.

Fortunately for shareholders, movie theaters were allowed to reopen, and studios brought blockbusters back to the big screen. Massive hits have helped AMC boost ticket sales and revenue, but will the popular titles be enough to fill AMC's theaters in 2022?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33u3UD_0fNvTmst00

Image source: Getty Images.

Hit films are bringing folks back to the big screen

In its most recent quarter, which ended Dec. 31, AMC's revenue exploded to $1.17 billion. That was up from just $162 million during the same quarter in the year prior. The hit Spider-Man : No Way Home earned $1.9 billion in ticket sales at the box office, but bringing folks back to the theater is generally a tough sell for AMC in an era of streaming content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ibtvr_0fNvTmst00

AMC Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Domestic ticket sales in the first quarter of 2022 are trending 40% below the levels in 2019, before the outbreak. Fear of contracting a potentially deadly virus gives folks another reason to stay home and watch the content through the many affordable streaming services. That's troubling news for AMC, which reported a net loss of $131 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

AMC's first-quarter results will include ticket sales from another blockbuster hit, The Batman . However, the film generated box-office revenue of $760 million, less than half the $1.9 billion of the Spider-Man flick. If AMC could not generate a profit in the quarter that included Spider-Man, it's unlikely to earn a profit in Q1.

Nevertheless, AMC did earn $46.5 million in cash from operations in the fourth quarter. Keeping its head above water may be the best it can aim for right now. According to box-office analysts, movie theater revenue will hit $8 billion in 2022, an improvement from the $4.4 billion in 2020. However, it would still be far below the $11.4 billion in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDZTg_0fNvTmst00

AMC EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

Before the outbreak, AMC had lost money on the bottom line in two out of the three preceding years. Unfortunately, it's going to take more than a few blockbusters to bring AMC over the hump in 2022.

What this could mean for AMC investors

Analysts on Wall Street expect AMC to report revenue of $741.67 million and a loss in earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59. If the company meets those projections, it will represent increases of 383% and 58%, respectively, from the year-ago period.

The company keeps taking steps forward in its recovery from the pandemic. Shareholders can take comfort in the progress on positive cash flow and blockbusters nearing and surpassing $1 billion in ticket sales. That said, it's unclear if the company can ever return to profitability on the bottom line.

10 stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment Holdings
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMC Entertainment Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Parkev Tatevosian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theaters#Amc Entertainment#Blockbusters#Amc Entertainment Group#Amc Revenue#Ycharts Domestic
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
180K+
Followers
89K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy