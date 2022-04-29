ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

EU border agency chief quits after rights abuse accusations

By Gabriela Baczynska
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dspi2_0fNvTaIB00

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The director of the European Union’s border agency has quit his job, the agency said on Friday, after years of accusations that the body mistreated migrants on external EU frontiers.

Frontex’s management board convened an emergency meeting on Thursday and Friday to discuss the accusations against Fabrice Leggeri and two other Frontex staff, saying that Leggeri had tendered his resignation on Thursday.

“The management board took note of his intentions and concluded that the employment has therefore come to an end,” Frontex said in a statement.

Leggeri, who in the past dismissed the accusations, was not immediately available for comment.

The EU’s anti-fraud agency OLAF launched an investigation last year into allegations of human rights violations by Frontex. OLAF’s report has not been made public.

Erik Marquardt, a German lawmaker in the European Parliament with the Greens’ faction, said on March 2 that the summary of the report “reveals that Frontex’s management was aware of human rights violations and deliberately avoided reporting them”.

In 2021, the European Parliament published its own report into allegations that Frontex was involved in so-called pushbacks, including in the Aegean Sea between EU member Greece and Turkey.

Pushbacks violate the EU’s obligations under international humanitarian law, which prohibits returning people to where their lives would be at risk.

“Several reliable actors... consistently reported about fundamental rights violations at the border in a number of Member States, but that Frontex generally disregarded these reports,” said the European Parliament’s report.

“The Agency also failed to adequately respond to internal observations about certain cases of probable fundamental rights violations in Member States which were raised.”

EU member states as well as the Commission sit on the Frontex management board. EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson has pushed to strengthen rights oversight within Frontex as human rights organisations sounded the alarm over abuse.

EU countries have given Frontex additional money and powers since more than a million Syrian refugees reached Europe in 2015, overwhelming its reception and security capacity and fuelling far-right sentiment across the bloc.

As EU countries fought bitterly over letting in the mostly-Muslim people coming from the Middle East and Africa, migration became a top political issue.

The EU has since restricted asylum and migrants’ rights, fortified its borders and sealed deals - criticised by rights groups - with countries including Turkey to keep people on their soil.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia says strategic stability dialogue with U.S. 'frozen,' TASS reports

April 30 (Reuters) - Dialogue between Moscow and Washington on strategic stability is formally "frozen", the TASS news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Saturday. Vladimir Yermakov, the foreign ministry's head of nuclear non-proliferation, said those contacts could be resumed once Russia completes what it calls...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#The European Union#German#The European Parliament#Greens
Reuters

Germany ready to back EU ban on Russian oil

BRUSSELS, May 2 (Reuters) - Germany would back EU plans to ban Russian oil imports either immediately or ideally in a few months, Economy Minsiter Robert Habeck said on Monday before talks with his colleagues in Brussels. "Germany is not against an oil ban on Russia. Of course it is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy