Thursday Local Sports Results / Friday & Weekend Local Sports Results

Ted L. Shaffer, Sr., age 73, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 12:02 PM – Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois. Funeral services for Ted will be held at 7:00 PM Friday May 6, 2022, with visitation from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois with full military rites. Arrangements are in the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.

NEWTON, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO