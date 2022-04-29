ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston fire kills 2 dogs, displaces 8 people, including 5 children

By Will Katcher
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A fire in Boston Wednesday evening killed a pair of dogs and left eight people without a home, officials said. No humans suffered injuries during the blaze on Wayland Street, in...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Some facing evacuation orders refuse to leave homes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some families in Mora are standing their ground and staying. Annamarie Trujillo was able to evacuate to Albuquerque with her children but some of her family stayed behind. “I have my husband and his father that stayed back home because if they didn’t stay home, we would have lost our homes,” says Trujillo. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed on riding mower in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- The search was on Monday night for the gunman who shot and killed a man who was mowing his lawn in North Chicago. It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Jackson Street in the Lake County city. Police said the 49-year-old victim was on a riding mower when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting. The man died at an area hospital a short time later.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
MassLive.com

Attacks by Boston youth ‘terrorizing unsuspecting citizens’ continue downtown; police can’t make arrests because many suspects ‘too young’

Boston’s mayor and law enforcement officials are struggling to handle a string of at least five violent attacks involving juveniles “terrorizing unsuspecting citizens” that have occurred across Boston. The most recent attack happened on Wednesday night when Boston police were dispatched to Boston Common shortly after 6:30...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts bridges to light up green for Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week

Bridges across Massachusetts will be bathed in green light Monday night in observance of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week. The Zakim and Longfellow bridges in Boston, the Fore River Bridge between Quincy and Weymouth, and the Burns Bridge connecting Worcester and Shrewsbury will all be illuminated to bring awareness to the week of focus on children’s mental health struggles.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Authorities locate and identify reported armed suspect on UMass Amherst campus; person no longer risk to community, officials say

The armed individual reported on the UMass Amherst campus on Monday afternoon has been located and identified, university officials said. The reported individual is no longer a risk to the campus community, authorities said. A pellet gun was recovered and authorities are now considering appropriate enforcement action. Police have not...
AMHERST, MA
CBS Chicago

Police apprehend carjacking suspect who went into NU Chicago Campus building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police took a carjacking suspect into custody Monday afternoon after he suspect bailed from a vehicle and ran into a building on the Northwestern University Chicago Campus, prompting an active threat warning. Police said a suspect in a carjacking that happened at 12:48 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue in West Rogers Park was pursued into the Feinberg Pavilion at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, 251 E. Huron St. A campus alert said at 1:30 p.m., Chicago Police tried to pull over the suspect at DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Chicago Avenue in Streeterville. The suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
