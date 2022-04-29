Scattered thunderstorms throughout the day Saturday

Tonight scattered showers move into the area, so bring the rain jacket or umbrella along. Overnight showers continue with a few rumbles of thunder possible, lows will fall into the 40s.

Saturday starts with scattered showers in the morning. There may be a brief break in rain late morning and early afternoon. But any time after 2 p.m., we will be watching for more rain and thunderstorms. The chance for storms continues from late afternoon through Saturday night. A few storms may be strong to severe between 2 pm and 10 pm. Those storms could produce winds up to 60 mph, quarter size hail, and heavy rain. There is a small window of opportunity for an isolated tornado or two to develop, which we will have to keep a close eye on. Be sure to stay weather aware on Saturday, pay attention to what is happening through the day, and have a way to access warning information, should any warnings be issued. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s to low 60s inland, with breezy conditions.

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days. It will be mainly cloudy with a few spotty showers, but much of the day looks dry. Highs will warm into the upper 50s; it will be breezy with gusts up to 35 mph.

Monday is mostly cloudy and mainly dry with highs in the upper 50s. Tuesday brings our next chance for rain and possibly a few storms.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, breezy

Low: 42

Wind: E 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Rain and storms, a few strong/severe storms possible, 0.50 to 1.0" Rain, breezy

High: 54 Lake 60 Inland

Wind: SE 10-20 G 30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, breezy

High: 58

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 59

TUESDAY: Rain, chance storms

High: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 54