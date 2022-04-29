To be or not to be: Local school systems in Davidson County outline policy to remove books from libraries

Another national pandemic has swept the country lately; an increasing fervor of banning books in public school libraries.

In many cases, these mostly conservative groups and individuals are targeting books about race, gender and sexual identity.

This leaves local school systems in a difficult position of having to balance parental rights of input into their child’s education with the first amendment right prohibiting censorship for other parents and students.

Davidson County, Lexington City and Thomasville City schools all have long-established board policies and procedures for the request for removal of both instructional materials and library books available to students.

But it starts at the school level, not by showing up at school board meetings.

Parents can express their concerns about instructional materials in classrooms and for books available in the library by contacting the principal of that school, who may turn the matter over to a school committee for review.

Once those concerns are reviewed, recommendations are based on “material violations of constitutional or other legal parameters” of the parents or students. Books and other instructional materials may only be removed from the school media collection for legitimate educational reasons and are subject to the limitations of the First Amendment.

If an objection is not based upon constitutional or legal rights, the principal or the committee may consider the objection based on the effect it would have on the curriculum, the impact on other students and any other relevant factors. Or the committee might decide to move the book to a more age-appropriate level, such as from elementary to middle school.

The decision of the committee or principal may be appealed to the school district superintendent through a written request. The decision of the superintendent may be appealed to the board of education.

Most schools will make accommodations for alternative instructional materials or class exemption for individual students at the request of parents. Also, many school libraries already have mechanisms in place to stop individual students from checking out books of which their parents disapprove.

Although there have been people speaking out on the subject during regular school board meetings, Davidson County Schools have only had one official appeal for removal of material this year.

Kristi Allred, media coordinator at North Davidson Middle School, said the goal in the school district's media centers is to provide students with equitable access to resources that support the overall curriculum and to foster recreational reading enjoyment.

“It is important to have books that represent the diverse world we live in,” said Allred. “That being said, we know that not every book is for every reader. Parents have the right to decide what their own children may check out from the school library.”

She said if parents have concerns about their child, they can speak with the media coordinator at their child’s school. The media coordinator and parent can work together to make a book check-out plan that is acceptable for the family.

Allred also said it is important to note that the students are the ones choosing which books to check out, they are not required reading material.

"We respect the parent's right to choose books for their own child, while also acknowledging that a parent does not have the right to limit the freedom of choice of other students,” said Allred.

Neither Lexington City nor Thomasville City schools have had any formal request for removal of books from the school libraries.

