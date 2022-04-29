Nashville Shores Waterpark Opens Soon for 2022 Season and Offers Special Price for Opening Weekend

Nashville Shores officially opens its waterpark for the summer season on the weekend of Saturday, May 7, 2022, and Sunday, May 8, 2022!

To celebrate, Nashville Shores is offering a special opening weekend price of just $29.99 plus tax per person ($20 off regular admission). Purchase tickets online or at the gate. Opening weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park will be open on Saturdays and Sundays and begin daily operations on Thursday, May 26.

Located on the shores of Percy Priest Lake, Nashville Shores features more than 1 million gallons of summer fun. Brave the waves in our gigantic wave pool, plunge down our eight thrilling water slides or, play, slide and splash in Kowabunga Beach, a massive water treehouse and playground.

Nashville Shores is the largest waterpark in Middle Tennessee with over 20 water attractions and over 1 million gallons of water. Nashville Shores is only 10 miles from Downtown Nashville, making it an excellent option for a day trip and a one-tank trip staycation destination.

From water slides to wave pools to leisurely floats down the lazy river, there is all-day, all-you-can-play fun for everyone.

Also on the Nashville Shores property is the Treetop Adventure Park, now open for the summer! The adventure course is set in the beautiful woods of Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort featuring 100 exciting and challenging obstacles including suspended bridges, giant zip lines, cargo nets, Tarzan swings and many other thrilling elements. Tickets may be purchased here.

