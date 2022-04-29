ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Scattered showers possible Friday into next week

By Caroline Carithers
WKRG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe started out more mild and humid with temps in the 60’s. Our area is currently between systems but with increased southerly flow, scattered showers are possible for today and even the next 7 days....

www.wkrg.com

WKRG

Cloudy skies overnight, Small rain chances to start the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! A few showers and storms pushed through portions of the viewing area today, but most places stayed dry. Those showers will move out later this evening cloudy skies overnight and temperatures dropping into the mid- to upper-60’s. Fog will be possible tomorrow morning, so make sure to be very careful on the roadways! Tomorrow, a small chance of rain sticks around with temperatures back into the mid-80’s with partly cloudy skies.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

A shower or two this afternoon

Starting with the big picture…..We are still between systems with a system off to our north and west. Because of this we are looking at one or two showers for the next several days, but most should stay dry through Thursday. Highs today will reach the mid-80’s north of...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Filtered sunshine with a few thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast! We will see mostly cloudy skies with humid conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are starting out in the low 70s and will warm back up into the mid-80’s with a 30% chance of rain. There is a moderate risk for...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Humid conditions overnight, Afternoon scattered showers and storms possible tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday evening, Gulf Coast! Most places around the region saw a good bit of sunshine today, but there were a few scattered heavy downpours throughout the area mainly east of I-65. Throughout the rest of the evening and overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid- to upper-60’s with humid conditions sticking around. Tomorrow, temperatures will warm back up into the mid-80’s with more scattered showers and storms possible heading into the afternoon hours. There is a moderate risk for rip currents tomorrow, so make sure to be careful if you plan to be on the beaches!
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Temperatures are looking mighty warm this week with the chance of morning fog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A few storms developed Monday afternoon as temperatures warm and moisture climbs. Although rain chances will run lower in the coming days, temperatures will continue warming. Any showers or storms that managed to develop Monday afternoon will wind down through the evening after sunset. Temperatures...
MOBILE, AL

