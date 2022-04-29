Scattered showers possible Friday into next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday evening, Gulf Coast! Most places around the region saw a good bit of sunshine today, but there were a few scattered heavy downpours throughout the area mainly east of I-65. Throughout the rest of the evening and overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid- to upper-60’s with humid conditions sticking around. Tomorrow, temperatures will warm back up into the mid-80’s with more scattered showers and storms possible heading into the afternoon hours. There is a moderate risk for rip currents tomorrow, so make sure to be careful if you plan to be on the beaches!

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO