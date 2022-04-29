Man shot in car on busy stretch of Interstate 85, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on a major interstate Friday morning,

Atlanta police responded to a shooting call on Interstate 85 near Georgia 400 before 3 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police told Channel 2 Action News on the scene that one man was shot.

Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway spotted a car on the shoulder of the highway with at least six bullet holes. One of the bullets shattered the driver’s side window.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Details are limited on what led up to the shooting. Channel 2 has reached out to Atlanta police to confirm the victim’s condition.

IN OTHER NEWS

East Point recording studios could face new restrictions after increase in shootings

©2022 Cox Media Group