Man shot in car on busy stretch of Interstate 85, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on a major interstate Friday morning,

Atlanta police responded to a shooting call on Interstate 85 near Georgia 400 before 3 a.m.

Police told Channel 2 Action News on the scene that one man was shot.

Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway spotted a car on the shoulder of the highway with at least six bullet holes. One of the bullets shattered the driver’s side window.

Details are limited on what led up to the shooting. Channel 2 has reached out to Atlanta police to confirm the victim’s condition.

East Point recording studios could face new restrictions after increase in shootings

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

