OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The BART Board of Directors on Thursday morning voted to reinstate a temporary mask mandate that will remain in effect into July, according to transit officials. KPIX 5 Reporter Anne Makovec, who was following the meeting online, tweeted about the vote shortly after 11 a.m., saying that the mandate will remain in place through July 18. BREAKING: The BART Board just voted to re-instate a temporary mask mandate until July 18. Staff will have masks on hand to give to anyone who doesn't have one. More at noon. @KPIXtv @CBSNBayArea @SFBART #BART — Anne Makovec (@AnneKPIX) April 28, 2022 The...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO