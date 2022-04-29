Tenebrism leads field of 14 for the Qipco 1000 Guineas

Tenebrism is poised to take on 13 rivals when she puts her unbeaten record on the line in Sunday’s Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained daughter of Caravaggio won on her debut over five furlongs at Naas last March and was not seen again until landing the Group One Cheveley Park Stakes over six furlongs on the Rowley Mile course in September.

She makes her seasonal debut as she tackles a mile for the first time and is drawn in stall five.

The master of Ballydoyle has not declared Cork maiden winner Toy, who is likely to head to the French equivalent, the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches, at Longchamp on May 15, along with the Dermot Weld-trained Homeless Songs, who was not among the final declarations.

Discoveries, who beat O’Brien’s Tuesday narrowly at the Curragh in June, locks horns again, with the Jessica Harrington-trained daughter of Mastercraftsman having her first run of the season.

She signed off with victory in the the Group One Moyglare at the Curragh and Shane Foley’s mount will also step up to a mile for the first time, having raced exclusively over seven furlongs in all four starts. She is drawn in stall six.

France is represented by the the first two home in the Prix Impudence – Malavath and Zellie – who are trained by Francis-Henri Graffard and Andre Fabre respectively. Christophe Soumillon retains the ride aboard Malavath, while Tom Marquand has been booked to partner Zellie for the first time.

Wild Beauty leads the challenge for Britain. The Charlie Appleby-trained daughter of Frankel has more experience than most, having run eight times, winning four, including on her seasonal return in the Fred Darling at Newbury two weeks ago.

She bids to give jockey William Buick a fifth British Classic success and a first at Newmarket, although has to overcome being drawn on the wing in stall 14.

Cachet bids to back up her Nell Gwyn success (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

George Boughey’s first Classic runner, Mystery Angel, finished second in the Cazoo Oaks last season and he is responsible for Cachet, a daughter of Aclaim.

Beaten a length on her final run last term in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, she won the Group Three Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket on her return to action on April 12.

James Doyle comes back in for the ride with Buick retained by Godolphin and she will break from stall three.

Roger Varian, who saddled Qabala to finish third in the race in 2019, is represented by Ameynah, who won a maiden over seven furlongs on the Rowley Mile course two weeks ago, while rank outsider Flash Betty races from stall one for trainer Mick Channon.

Fillies’ Mile fourth Mise En Scene has been well supported in recent days. Cieren Fallon renews the partnership with the James Ferguson-trained daughter of Siyouni, who is berthed in stall 11.

Juncture (Ger Lyons), Prosperous Voyage (Ralph Beckett), Sandrine (Andrew Balding) and Hello You (David Loughnane) complete the line-up.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox