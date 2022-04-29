ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Tenebrism leads field of 14 for the Qipco 1000 Guineas

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lvf1Y_0fNvPfqe00

Tenebrism is poised to take on 13 rivals when she puts her unbeaten record on the line in Sunday’s Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained daughter of Caravaggio won on her debut over five furlongs at Naas last March and was not seen again until landing the Group One Cheveley Park Stakes over six furlongs on the Rowley Mile course in September.

She makes her seasonal debut as she tackles a mile for the first time and is drawn in stall five.

The master of Ballydoyle has not declared Cork maiden winner Toy, who is likely to head to the French equivalent, the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches, at Longchamp on May 15, along with the Dermot Weld-trained Homeless Songs, who was not among the final declarations.

Discoveries, who beat O’Brien’s Tuesday narrowly at the Curragh in June, locks horns again, with the Jessica Harrington-trained daughter of Mastercraftsman having her first run of the season.

She signed off with victory in the the Group One Moyglare at the Curragh and Shane Foley’s mount will also step up to a mile for the first time, having raced exclusively over seven furlongs in all four starts. She is drawn in stall six.

France is represented by the the first two home in the Prix Impudence – Malavath and Zellie – who are trained by Francis-Henri Graffard and Andre Fabre respectively. Christophe Soumillon retains the ride aboard Malavath, while Tom Marquand has been booked to partner Zellie for the first time.

Wild Beauty leads the challenge for Britain. The Charlie Appleby-trained daughter of Frankel has more experience than most, having run eight times, winning four, including on her seasonal return in the Fred Darling at Newbury two weeks ago.

She bids to give jockey William Buick a fifth British Classic success and a first at Newmarket, although has to overcome being drawn on the wing in stall 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SeItC_0fNvPfqe00
Cachet bids to back up her Nell Gwyn success (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

George Boughey’s first Classic runner, Mystery Angel, finished second in the Cazoo Oaks last season and he is responsible for Cachet, a daughter of Aclaim.

Beaten a length on her final run last term in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, she won the Group Three Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket on her return to action on April 12.

James Doyle comes back in for the ride with Buick retained by Godolphin and she will break from stall three.

Roger Varian, who saddled Qabala to finish third in the race in 2019, is represented by Ameynah, who won a maiden over seven furlongs on the Rowley Mile course two weeks ago, while rank outsider Flash Betty races from stall one for trainer Mick Channon.

Fillies’ Mile fourth Mise En Scene has been well supported in recent days. Cieren Fallon renews the partnership with the James Ferguson-trained daughter of Siyouni, who is berthed in stall 11.

Juncture (Ger Lyons), Prosperous Voyage (Ralph Beckett), Sandrine (Andrew Balding) and Hello You (David Loughnane) complete the line-up.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Luxembourg heading straight to Epsom

Ante-post Cazoo Derby favourite Luxembourg was given a clean bill of health by Aidan O’Brien on Monday following his fine effort in the 2000 Guineas. The Camelot colt went into the Newmarket Classic unbeaten following a juvenile campaign that culminated in victory in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.
ANIMALS
newschain

Stylish success sees Buckaroo enter Irish 2,000 Guineas picture

Buckaroo booked a potential Irish 2,000 Guineas challenge as he got back to winning ways with a stylish victory in the Coolmore Arizona Irish EBF Tetrarch Stakes at the Curragh. Beaten only a short head on his reappearance in the Group Three Ballysax Stakes, the drop back to a mile...
ANIMALS
newschain

Rob Hornby relishing Derby chance with Westover

Rob Hornby is excited at the prospect of linking up with Westover in the Cazoo Derby following his victory in the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown. The son of Frankel overcame signs of greenness to hold off David Simcock’s fast-finishing Cash, with handler Ralph Beckett stating recently the strapping three-year-old will now head straight for the Epsom Classic, for which he is a best price of 25-1.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
Person
Christophe Soumillon
Person
Caravaggio
Person
Mick Channon
Person
William Buick
Person
Roger Varian
newschain

Mullins pays tribute to all his team after being crowned champion again

Willie Mullins was keen to pay tribute to his owners and his staff after being crowned champion trainer for the 16th time on the final day of the Punchestown Festival. The Closutton machine has certainly been in full working order this season, with Mullins saddling over 200 winners and accumulating almost €5.5million in prize-money to ensure he finished well ahead of Gordon Elliott in second and Henry de Bromhead in third.
SPORTS
newschain

Wigan secure League One title with victory over Shrewsbury

Wigan sealed promotion to the Championship as League One champions with a 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury. A 43rd-minute own goal from Josh Vela and a second-half brace from Will Keane ensured that Latics finally got themselves over the line after no win in their last five matches. Keane also won...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tenebrism#Guineas#French#Homeless Songs
newschain

James Anderson welcomes chance to earn England recall

James Anderson would relish the chance to help England “get back to winning Test matches” under new captain Ben Stokes. The 39-year-old seam ace was omitted from England’s West Indies tour in March, alongside fellow veteran pace star Stuart Broad. England lost the Test series without their...
SPORTS
newschain

Zelensky addresses Russians as Sweden says its airspace is violated

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky switched into Russian in his nightly video address to urge Russian soldiers not to fight in Ukraine, saying even their generals expected that thousands of them would die. He said Russia has been recruiting new troops “with little motivation and little combat experience” for the units...
MILITARY
newschain

Sunderland boss Alex Neil: We got the job done

Alex Neil admitted it was a case of “job done” after Sunderland secured a play-off spot with a 1-0 win at Morecambe. A goal from Nathan Broadhead earned the Black Cats the three points they needed to seal a place in the top seven in Sky Bet League One, while Morecambe survived the drop as both Gillingham and Fleetwood lost.
SOCCER
newschain

UN seeks Mariupol evacuation deal as Russian forces slowly advance

Ukraine’s forces have fought village-by-village to hold back a Russian advance through the country’s east, while the United Nations works to broker a civilian evacuation from the last Ukrainian stronghold in the port city of Mariupol. An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the city, and up to 1,000...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
France
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Leam Richardson hails his support network after Wigan seal League One title

Leam Richardson was quick to credit everybody but himself as he saw Wigan finally seal the League One title with a 3-0 victory at Shrewsbury. A 43rd-minute own goal from Josh Vela and a second-half brace from Will Keane ensured that Latics finally got themselves over the line after no win in their last five matches. Keane also won the division’s Golden Boot with 26 goals.
SOCCER
newschain

Boris Johnson to be interviewed on GMB for first time in five years

Boris Johnson is to be interviewed on Good Morning Britain for the first time in almost five years by the show’s presenter Susanna Reid. The Prime Minister was last interviewed on the ITV breakfast show in 2017 when he was foreign secretary. During this morning’s show, presenter Kate Garraway...
WORLD
newschain

Winning every game is ‘impossible’ – Antonio Conte

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte thinks it will be “impossible” for his side to win all five of their remaining games. Striker Harry Kane said earlier this week that his side had to have a 100 per cent record between now and the end of the season if they were to pip Arsenal to Champions League qualification.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Paddy Madden secures another win for leaders Stockport

Stockport ensured they finished the Bank Holiday weekend as the Vanarama National League leaders with a narrow 1-0 victory at Chesterfield. Paddy Madden scored the only goal from the penalty spot just before half-time and the Spireites were unable to come back into the game. The spot-kick was awarded for...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy