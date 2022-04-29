ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

8 FedEx workers in NC split $2 million Powerball jackpot

By Joedy McCreary
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3es9Im_0fNvP80200

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the “Purple 8,” a Powerball win meant lots of green.

Eight FedEx employees who have been playing the lottery together for three years hit a $2 million jackpot and claimed their prize Thursday, North Carolina Education Lottery officials said.

“It was a shock,” said Michael Walker, a Raeford resident and spokesman for the group. “My girlfriend ran into the backyard screaming and yelling.”

Their winning ticket for Monday’s drawing was purchased at the Harris Teeter on Raeford Road in Fayetteville.

“I’ve been having dreams lately about the winning ticket being sold in Fayetteville,” Walker said. “So I bought at least one ticket in Fayetteville for each drawing.”

Their winning $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million, and the Power Play doubled their prize.

They split the $2 million eight ways, and after taxes were withheld, each took home $177,525.

They call themselves the “Purple 8,” and they all work at FedEx Freight in Hope Mills and live in Cumberland, Robeson, Hoke, Bladen and Richmond counties.

Joining Walker on the team were Robert Peterson III of Fayetteville, Phillip Freeman of Rowland, Derick Hunt of Lumberton, John Oxendine of Lumberton, Catherine Simpson of Raeford, Tharp Bordeaux of Elizabethtown and Mickey Sessoms of Marston.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that the days to claim a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 are winding down. The company is asking the lucky winner who bought a Powerball ticket from the Lugoff BP gas station at Highway 1 South on October 23, 2021 to check their tickets.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Oxendine
WNEM

One week left to claim $150K Powerball prize

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There’s only one week left for the winner of a $150,000 Powerball prize to claim their big pile of cash. The winning ticket was sold at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe in Clarkston on April 24, 2021. The winning numbers were 22-36-48-59-61 and the Powerball was 22.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Fedex Freight#Powerball Drawing#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 17

Woman charged in deadly shooting at NC sweepstakes parlor, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy