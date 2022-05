PADUCAH, Ky. — A high school teacher in western Kentucky is accused of creating fake COVID-19 vaccine cards for six students to use on a recent field trip, officials said. Officials with McCracken County Public Schools said they received a complaint on Thursday about the teacher, whose name has not been released, WPSD-TV reported. School officials also declined to disclose where and when the field trip occurred for the McCracken High School students, citing privacy measures for the students and staff members, according to the television station.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO