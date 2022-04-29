ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

I’ve spent £70k on tattoos to transform myself into Dragon Girl – now I’ve forked out £3.5k to have my teeth shaved down

By Abigail Wilson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmJtQ_0fNvOjup00

AN EXTREME body modification addict who went blind as a result of her obsession to become a "dragon girl" has just revealed her latest transformation: fang implants.

Amber Luke, from New South Wales, Australia, regularly hits the headlines due to her unique look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04BpSY_0fNvOjup00
Amber Luke has spent £70k transforming her looks - 98 percent of her body is covered in tattoos and she's even had her eyeballs tattooed Credit: Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyk6W_0fNvOjup00
Not she's forked out cash to transform her smile Credit: Jam Press

In a bid to achieve her ‘out of the world’ appearance, she’s had her tongue split, earlobes stretched and eyeballs tattooed bright blue before, as well as various tattoos across her entire body.

Amber first started her tattoo obsession as a teenager, and has now covered 98 percent of her body in ink and currently has over 600 tattoos.

Now, the social media star has taken her transformation to the next level, by shaving down her natural teeth and replacing them with ‘blinged out’ fangs.

In total, she’s spent £3,834 decking out her mouth with crystals and diamonds – and has fallen in love with her new smile.

Amber told Jam Press: “It’s awesome, I can’t stop looking at them and showing off my teeth – it’s an amazing feeling.

“I look at my mouth now and I’m like ‘holy crap, it’s so icy and 'blinged out' and I’m so happy about everything I’ve done to my teeth.

“I originally got my fangs extended and sharpened but a month later, I wasn’t happy with how short they were.

“I went back and got them extended and sharpened again, which set me back $1,000 AUD as there was more material used and my private health didn’t cover me as much as they did the first time.

“My VVS white gold tooth, which is permanent, is fixated next to my fang.

“It’s a veneer with a flawless pavé finish and cost me $5,000 AUD for one singular tooth.

“They actually made me sign a four-page wavier as they had to shave my tooth down to a nub like a normal veneer.”

But that’s not all - Amber has also had Swarovski gems placed to make the teeth "iced out".

She decided to make the irreversible change after wearing sparkly caps on her fangs for five years, which she kept losing.

Amber said: “I kept losing or breaking them and went through about ten different pairs of caps for my teeth.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

“These are so expensive each time, so I decided to go for the real thing.

“I loved the look of it and the aesthetic it gave me."

Amber believes that her teeth accent her blue ‘dragon’ eyes, which have become a big hit with her followers.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, she shares the final product which has received 11,000 views and over 1,300 likes.

One viewer said: "They look soooo good.”

Another person added: "F**k yessss, they look so dope."

A third commented: "Fantastic attractive Goddess.”

However, despite being popular with her 19,000 followers, she has received her fair share of discrimination due to her eccentric look.

Previously, she told about how she’s been ‘hissed’ at in the street and that she feels like an ‘alien’ when walking in public.

Amber added: “I don’t know where we went wrong, where our manners went out the door and when our respect for fellow humans went out the door.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YuiP_0fNvOjup00
Amber has completely transformed her appearance and calls herself 'Dragon Girl' Credit: Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZSq9_0fNvOjup00
Amber went blind after having her eyeballs tattooed and now has diamond fangs Credit: Jam Press

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Shaving#Dragon#New South Wales
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
413K+
Followers
21K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy