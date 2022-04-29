ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres set to honor retiring broadcaster Rick Jeanneret in finale

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHc5v_0fNvOgGe00

The Chicago Blackhawks enjoyed playing the spoiler role on Wednesday night when their 4-3 shootout victory over visiting Vegas helped to end the Golden Knights’ playoff hopes.

The Blackhawks (28-42-11, 67 points), already locked into a seventh-place finish in the Central Division, will look to end the regular season with another win when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

The Sabres (31-39-11, 73 points) go into the final day of the season in fifth place in the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of the Detroit Red Wings and two points in front of the Ottawa Senators. But what makes the game special for Buffalo fans is that it will be the last one for popular broadcaster Rick Jeanneret.

Jeanneret, a member of both the Sabres Hall of Fame as well as the Hockey Hall of Fame, has helped broadcast Buffalo games for 51 years dating to Oct. 10, 1971. Special commemorative “RJ’s Last Call” T-shirts will be handed out to the first 10,000 fans at KeyBank Center.

“I hear it’s almost a sellout,” Sabres center Rasmus Asplund said after his team’s 5-0 loss at Boston on Thursday night. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere. Just take everything in and finish it off with a ‘W’ for the fans.”

The Sabres had a season-best, four-game win streak snapped with the loss to the Bruins and are 5-5-0 over their last 10 games.

“Sad it’s coming to an end,” Buffalo center Dylan Cozens said. “I think we’ve done a lot of really good things this year that makes us really excited about next (season). … We want to come out and play it like it’s any other game and play as hard as we can and try and leave a good impression going into the offseason and next year.”

Chicago comes in off back-to-back home wins over the Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas after interim head coach Derek King challenged his squad to make the fans “jump out of their seats.”

Taylor Raddysh scored twice in regulation and Tyler Johnson won it with a goal in the seventh round of the shootout as Chicago finished the season 2-0-1 against the Golden Knights.

“Well, we got the fans out of their seats,” King said of the contest that saw Chicago take a lead three different times only to see Vegas come back to tie it each time. “We gave them some entertainment. I’d like to hear what they’re saying when they’re walking back to their cars. It was a good entertainment night. It was a good game for us.”

Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves for Chicago and then wasn’t beaten on all seven Vegas shootout tries to earn just his eighth win in 29 starts this season. Caleb Jones ended a 14-game goalless drought with his fifth of the season in the second period to give the Blackhawks a 3-2 lead.

“It was fun,” Jones said. “It’s nice to spoil their party. We kind of tried to play spoiler. It was nice to give the fans a big win tonight. … We wanted to try and beat those guys and send them home, too. It was fun to get the win.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Martin St. Louis expected to remain coach of Canadiens

The Canadiens’ season was an incredibly difficult one, with the team falling from Stanley Cup Finalists in 2020-21 to last in the NHL in 2021-22. Longtime GM Marc Bergevin departed the post he had held for nearly a decade, and the team hired former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton and player agent Kent Hughes to lead their new era of hockey operations.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings part ways with coach Jeff Blashill

The Detroit Red Wings will have a new head coach in 2022-23. General manager Steve Yzerman announced today that Jeff Blashill’s contract will not be renewed. The move was not unexpected, following a late-season slide that saw the team go 9-18-4 in its final 31 games after hovering around .500 in points percentage for most of the season.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
NHL

Wild will win Stanley Cup led by Kaprizov, goaltending depth

Identity on defense, Fleury, Talbot give Minnesota chance at first championship in its history. The Minnesota Wild will raise the Stanley Cup for the first time because this is the best, deepest team in their history. The Wild head into the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the hottest team in the...
HOCKEY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Wydermyer to sign with Buffalo Bills

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies Tight End Jalen Wydermyer went undrafted. A poor pre-draft athletic testing process caused a major shock to Wydermyers draft stock, and ultimately he didn’t hear his name called over the weekend. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Wydermyer would be signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Wydermyer will have the opportunity to join a great offense in Buffalo, and will get to catch passes from quarterback Josh Allen. If his play in Buffalo reflects his play in college station and not his performance in shorts at the combine, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek King
Person
Rick Jeanneret
Person
Rasmus Asplund
Yardbarker

NHL Postseason Dissection: Buffalo and Winnipeg Look To Next Year

The NHL postseason is upon us unless you’re the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets What went wrong with this pair?. With just days remaining in the National Hockey League regular season, all of the Stanley Cup playoff spots have been clinched. The race in the Eastern Conference has pretty much been over since the All-Star break, while the final spots in the Western Conference ended on Wednesday with Dallas eliminating the Vegas Golden Knights.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Signal Beginning of New Era with Blashill Departure

On day one of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 offseason, general manager Steve Yzerman wasted no time and reshaped the team in a big way. Yzerman announced Saturday afternoon that the organization would not renew the contract of head coach Jeff Blashill, as well as assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Selajko. Prior to the news, Blashill was the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL, trailing only Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. In 537 games behind the bench with the Red Wings, Blashill compiled a record of 204-261-72, and posted a record of 1-4 in the team’s only playoff games during his tenure. This was the 48-year-old’s first head coaching gig in the NHL.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Central Division#The Atlantic Division#The Detroit Red Wings#The Ottawa Senators#The Sabres Hall Of Fame#The Hockey Hall Of Fame#Keybank Center
ESPN

3ICE hockey league reveals inaugural rosters

Former NHL winger Ryan Malone and Jeremy Brodeur, son of Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur, are among the players participating in the inaugural season of 3ICE, a new six-team 3-on-3 hockey league starting play in June. Malone, 42, played 11 seasons in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NHL

Sabres veterans believe growth can carry into next season

Zemgus Girgensons woke up ahead of his ninth locker cleanout day as a member of the Buffalo Sabres and realized how different it felt from years past. The Sabres put an exclamation point on their promising season with an overtime victory over the Blackhawks on Friday, followed by a rousing tribute to retiring broadcaster Rick Jeanneret.
BUFFALO, NY
News 12

Quest for the Cup: Rangers playoff preview with Adam Graves

The Rangers are bringing playoff hockey back to Madison Square Garden beginning on Tuesday night vs. the Penguins. The Blueshirts had more than 50 wins this season and are pursuing their first Stanley Cup since their legendary 1994 championship run. News 12's Kevin Maher spoke with Adam Graves, a member...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Arizona Coyotes & Assistant Coach Phil Housley Agree to Part Ways

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes and Assistant Coach Phil Housley have mutually agreed to part ways. Housley is in the final year of his three-year contract. "On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Phil for everything he...
GLENDALE, AZ
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy