Boston, MA

Maple Leafs will sit stars for finale vs. Bruins

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

With the playoffs looming, the Toronto Maple Leafs will play it safe against the visiting Boston Bruins on Friday night in the regular-season finale.

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said after practice on Thursday that 60-goal scorer Auston Matthews, his linemate Mitchell Marner, starting goaltender Jack Campbell and possibly captain John Tavares would be rested for the Friday contest.

The Maple Leafs (53-21-7, 113 points) have clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, when they will play either the Bruins (51-25-5, 107 points) or the Tampa Bay Lightning (50-23-8, 108 points) starting on Monday.

The Bruins defeated the visiting Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Thursday with captain Patrice Bergeron scoring three goals to reach 400 for his career. Tampa Bay lost 5-2 to the host Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Boston has the regulation-win tiebreaker over Tampa Bay, which will visit the New York Islanders on Friday.

“I get feedback from the medical team, the performance team, but the most important thing is to have a conversation with the players,” Keefe said. “Give them our perspective, not so much about the upcoming game but how they’re feeling about their game and do they need to play one more. It’s really about Monday.”

Marner will fall three points short of reaching 100 for the season, but he still posted a career best total in that category.

“We have a pretty good awareness of how this year has been and how hard obviously on everyone’s body,” Marner said. “We all discussed that we thought it’s best to rest and do the right stuff until the real thing starts.

“It’s definitely tough (to miss trying for 100), but I want to make sure we’re ready to go to start the playoffs.”

Injured Maple Leafs forwards Ondrej Kase and Michael Bunting and defenseman Rasmus Sandin will not play Friday but are practicing.

Keefe is eager to know the first-round matchup.

“It’s never easy at this point of the season, starting Monday and you don’t know,” Keefe said. “It’s a high probability it’s going to be Tampa, but Boston is right there. It’s a bit easier that we’re playing Boston (on Friday) and we played Tampa twice recently.”

Linus Ullmark made 37 saves to earn the shutout on Thursday in Boston, and Jeremy Swayman is scheduled to start on Friday. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, however, would not name a No. 1 goaltender for the playoffs.

“I think it’ll be a little more open-ended, honestly, than any other year,” Cassidy said before the Thursday game. “Will we run with one guy? Absolutely, if he’s on. If a guy is not on, we’re not afraid to go to the other guy, because we’ve seen him play well. So that’s also in our back pocket.”

Ullmark has no playoff experience, while Swayman has appeared in just one postseason game, coming off the bench.

“It’s going to be a decision in the moment, I guess, is the easiest way to say it,” Cassidy said.

Looking ahead to the first round of the playoffs, when the Bruins will oppose either the Maple Leafs or the Carolina Hurricanes, Cassidy said, “I think you’re getting a tough matchup no matter what. Every team probably handles it differently. In our case, we’ve said, ‘Let’s be playing our best hockey when we can and be healthy.’ Try to manage the workload for your players that play a lot, so we’re sticking to that plan right now.”

–Field Level Media

Yardbarker

Bruins' Ullmark Deserves to Start Game 1 in the Playoffs

Following a second-round elimination by New York Islanders in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, veteran goalie Tuukka Rask was going to be a free agent and in his final media availability, he announced that he was going to have offseason hip surgery that would sideline him until January or February in the middle of the 2021-22 season. At that point, all eyes were set on Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney and what would he do?
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Postseason Dissection: Buffalo and Winnipeg Look To Next Year

The NHL postseason is upon us unless you’re the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets What went wrong with this pair?. With just days remaining in the National Hockey League regular season, all of the Stanley Cup playoff spots have been clinched. The race in the Eastern Conference has pretty much been over since the All-Star break, while the final spots in the Western Conference ended on Wednesday with Dallas eliminating the Vegas Golden Knights.
BUFFALO, NY
cbs17

Hurricanes turn focus to another playoff shot at Bruins starting Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins meet in a first-round NHL playoffs series starting Monday. The Hurricanes are coming off the most successful regular-season in franchise history, a second straight year with a division title and the third-best record in the NHL. Yet so much...
RALEIGH, NC
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

Bruins' hype video for Game 1 vs. Hurricanes will get fans fired up

The Boston Bruins begin another Stanley Cup Playoff journey Monday night, and they'll do so against a familiar opponent. The Bruins will battle the Carolina Hurricanes for the third time in the last four seasons. Both of those series were pretty short, with Boston sweeping Carolina in the 2019 Eastern...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

3 Hurricanes Storylines to Follow in First Round Matchup With Bruins

The 2022 NHL postseason is upon us. For the Carolina Hurricanes, after finishing off the best regular season in franchise history and beating out the record the Stanley Cup-winning 2006 team put up, the time is now to take the step from a good, consistent playoff team to a true contender. They have the star power, the depth, the postseason experience, and the goaltending to do it, but it’ll all come down to execution.
BOSTON, MA
Person
Michael Bunting
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
John Tavares
Person
Rasmus Sandin
Person
Sheldon Keefe
NBC Sports

Bruins takeaways: Hurricanes jump on B's mistakes in 5-1 win in Game 1

The Hurricanes' dominance of the Bruins in the regular season spilled into the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night when Carolina beat Boston 5-1 in Game 1 of its first-round series at PNC Arena. These teams were even for the first 35 minutes of the game before the Hurricanes...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Maple Leafs fans won't be fooled into heartbreak during dominant Game 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs led the Tampa Bay Lightning huge entering second intermission of Game 1. Fans decided to take a victory lap. The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to end their Stanley Cup drought, which has gone on since they won it all back in 1967. Toronto hopes this is finally the year that it comes to an end. But, they have to get past the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round. Tampa Bay, of course, have won the Stanley Cup the past two seasons.
NHL
#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Maple Leafs#Buffalo Sabres 5 0#Tampa Bay
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Will Beat Lightning in Playoffs If…

82 games are in the books. After a dominating season where they set a franchise record for wins and points, the real test begins for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Stanley Cup Playoffs. The bitter taste of defeat still lingers after last season, which should’ve been a deep playoff run...
NHL
NBC Sports

Bruins-Hurricanes lineups: Projected lines, pairings, goalies for Game 1

For the third time in the last four years, the Stanley Cup Playoffs will feature a series between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes. Unlike the two previous series, the Hurricanes have the home ice advantage. This first-round matchup begins Monday night at PNC Arena, where the Hurricanes lost twice during the Bruins' 2019 Eastern Conference Final sweep.
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Playoffs Odds: Bruins vs. Hurricanes Game 1 prediction, pick and odds- 5/2/2022

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes are set to square off in what should be a thrilling first-round matchup out of the Eastern Conference in the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. With Game 1 set for Carolina, the Bruins will look to stage a road upset against one of the best defensive teams in the league. We’re back with our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Hurricanes prediction and pick.
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

