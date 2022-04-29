ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Coaches in spotlight as Devils, Red Wings finish sorry seasons

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yclgH_0fNvObr100

Not only will the seasons end for the Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils on Friday night, but it’s possible their head coaches will be behind the bench for the final time.

Detroit’s Jeff Blashill and New Jersey’s Lindy Ruff could both lose their jobs sometime in the days after the Red Wings face the Devils in Newark, N.J., for the second time in six nights.

Blashill has coached the Red Wings since the 2015-16 season. They were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs during his first season in charge and haven’t qualified since then. The 2015-16 campaign was also the last time Detroit finished above .500.

The Red Wings (31-40-10, 72 points) have shown progress, mainly due to strong rookie seasons from defenseman Moritz Seider and forward Lucas Raymond, but they still have a long way to go just to contend for a postseason berth.

The players are cognizant of that fact.

“Things have to change. You have to find a way to get a winning culture here,” Detroit goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic said. “There’s a lot of history, a lot of success in this organization, but lately not so much. We have to find ways to get back to that. It’s not going to happen overnight.

“Next year is a new year. Guys have to go home and self-evaluate, look yourself in the mirror, be honest with yourself and come back next year better, stronger, faster and with a will to want to win, a killer instinct. Some nights we haven’t had that.”

The Red Wings displayed some of that killer instinct on Sunday, when they blanked the Devils 3-0. Nedeljkovic needed to make only 17 saves to record his fourth shutout.

On Tuesday, Detroit lost to Toronto by the identical score. The Red Wings were held to 20 shots on goal.

“We were able to keep it 0-0 for a long time, we had some chances to go up, and if you score, potentially it’s a different game,” Blashill said. “In a lot of ways, we put ourselves in position to win a hockey game.”

Ruff has only coached the Devils for two seasons, but they haven’t been pretty. New Jersey had a 19-30-7 record last season, and the Devils enter this season’s finale with a 27-45-9 record (63 points).

The Devils are on a five-game slide (0-3-2) after losing 6-4 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

New Jersey rookie left winger Fabian Zetterlund was a bright spot in Raleigh, N.C., scoring his second career goal.

“I think I could have scored more goals today,” Zetterlund said.

Devils left winger Jimmy Vesey, who missed the previous 10 games with a bone bruise in his leg, scored his eighth goal of the season.

“It’s tough to score in this league,” Vesey said. “We put up three goals, it’s not a bad night. But I think the goals we gave up were just too easy and some turnovers and breakdowns against a team like that, (they) are going to capitalize.”

Dawson Mercer can become the only New Jersey player to appear in all 82 games if he plays Friday night. Raymond, Seider and Pius Suter can do the same for Detroit.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Yardbarker

A look back at our 5 bold New York Rangers predictions

In December, as the New York Rangers were heading into the New Year, I laid out 5 bold predictions. At the time of the article, the Blueshirts were humming having garnered 42 points through 30 games and on pace for a 114 point season. I made it clear that breaking the team’s single season point record of 113 set in 2014-15 was NOT one of my predictions.
NHL
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moritz Seider
Person
Lucas Raymond
Person
Alex Nedeljkovic
Person
Lindy Ruff
Person
Jimmy Vesey
Person
Pius Suter
Person
Fabian Zetterlund
Person
Jeff Blashill
MLive.com

Red Wings part ways with coach Jeff Blashill

The Detroit Red Wings will have a new head coach in 2022-23. General manager Steve Yzerman announced today that Jeff Blashill’s contract will not be renewed. The move was not unexpected, following a late-season slide that saw the team go 9-18-4 in its final 31 games after hovering around .500 in points percentage for most of the season.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings
MLive.com

2022 NFL draft, Day 3 recap: Lions snag 4 players, several UM, MSU players picked

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded. It wrapped after a long Saturday of picks, Rounds 4-7, starting at noon ET and ending just after 7 p.m. The Detroit Lions landed four picks on the final day, after swinging a trade that turned one pick into two. They took tight end James Mitchell (fifth round), linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and James Houston IV in the sixth round, and cornerback Chase Lucas (seventh round).
DETROIT, MI
KEYT

Yzerman fires Blashill to shake up Red Wings’ rebuild

The Detroit Red Wings celebrated the return of Steve Yzerman three years ago, expecting one of their all-time greats to turn around the franchise as general manager. It hasn’t happened yet. Looking to shake up the rebuild, Yzerman fired coach Jeff Blashill after on Saturday. Blashill had a .447 points percentage, the second-worst in the league over his seven seasons _ not counting the debut season of the expansion Seattle Kraken. The Red Wings closed their third season under Yzerman on Friday night, failing to show much progress in the standings with the Hall of Fame player in charge.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Postseason Dissection: Buffalo and Winnipeg Look To Next Year

The NHL postseason is upon us unless you’re the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets What went wrong with this pair?. With just days remaining in the National Hockey League regular season, all of the Stanley Cup playoff spots have been clinched. The race in the Eastern Conference has pretty much been over since the All-Star break, while the final spots in the Western Conference ended on Wednesday with Dallas eliminating the Vegas Golden Knights.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Hockey Writers

3 Devils On The Trading Block This Offseason

The New Jersey Devils will continue to improve their roster this offseason to break their postseason drought in 2022-23. General manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald will go back to the drawing board during the summer to solve the Devils’ goaltending dilemma to find the right netminder for the team. Goaltending was one of the ongoing issues for the 2021-22 Devils that hindered their success as seven goaltenders – Mackenzie Blackwood, Jon Gillies, Scott Wedgewood, Jonathan Bernier, Nico Daws, Akira Schmid, and Andrew Hammond all started between the posts for them this year.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Red Wings Announce Coaching Staff Changes

DETROIT - Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today that the team will not renew the contracts of head coach Jeff Blashill, assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko. Blashill recently completed his seventh season as head coach of the Red Wings and has spent the last 11 seasons with the organization. Houda and Salajko have served in their respective positions for the last six seasons.
DETROIT, MI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy