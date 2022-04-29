ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Feeling the strain of a long wait for a COVID-19 vaccine for young children, parents welcome news of Moderna’s authorization request: ‘It’s like ... society has moved on’

By Madeline Buckley, Chicago Tribune
Laura Hohm with her children, Charlotte, 8, left, and Catherine, 4, at their Aurora home on April 28, 2022. Hohm is looking forward to being able to get a booster COVID vaccine for Charlotte and a first vaccine for Catherine. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Haleigh Hutchinson gave birth to her son late last year in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak and immediately had to watch him undergo heart surgery. Charlie is now a happy, 9-month-old but his heart problems mean that contracting the virus could be dangerous for him.

So Hutchinson, 29, of North Aurora, has been anxiously waiting for a vaccine to be authorized for young children. In the meantime, she stays away from church and other community venues. Her son hasn’t met her family and friends.

“My son and really all the kids who couldn’t get the vaccine are kind of like sitting ducks in this,” Hutchinson said. “It’s like ... society has moved on and has made the kids feel like, well, ‘If they die, they die.’ ”

Moderna on Thursday submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6, a welcome development for parents who have faced long waits to vaccinate their youngest children, particularly for those like Hutchinson, who have immunocompromised kids.

Vaccine trials for young children have greater regulatory and ethical concerns and naturally come last after such measures have been tested and authorized for older people. But the long wait, beset with some delays, has stalled a return to normal for some families with babies and toddlers. In February, Pfizer had to delay its request for emergency authorization for the same age group in order to further test a third shot after its two-dose regimen was found to be not as effective in the youngest age bracket.

“It’s a process that has taken longer than anyone really anticipated,” said Dr. Bill Muller, an infectious disease specialist at Lurie Children’s Hospital and the site lead there for the Moderna trials.

The wait partially has to do with how vaccine trials for children are set up, Muller said, but could also be due to resources stretched thin as the FDA and drug companies are in the process of testing and evaluating boosters, treatments for COVID-19 and other vaccines and treatments.

“In the bigger picture of vaccine authorization throughout history, this has still been really quick,” he said.

Muller estimated that it could be several weeks before the FDA makes its decision, as it moves through its normal steps for evaluating vaccine trials.

Meanwhile, parents of young children are feeling the strain.

“It has been so stressful just waiting, and waiting,” said Laura Hohm, mother of a 4-year-old daughter who is not yet eligible. “It seems like for families with children in this age group, it’s been dangled in front of us and then taken away so many times.”

Margot Taylor, a 36-year-old mother in Lincoln Square, has a 2-year-old daughter. She’s rarely eaten out during the pandemic or seen family.

“Today, my husband has four shots of the vaccine and my daughter has none,” she said.

Vaccine trials for children differ from those for adults, which look for whether participants develop a symptomatic case of the virus. For children, researchers track whether the inoculation generates an immune response to determine if it’s effective.

Moderna’s vaccine is currently approved for adults 18 and older, while Pfizer’s vaccine is approved for children 5 and older.

In announcing its authorization request, Moderna said its vaccine had good safety results and a “robust neutralizing antibody response” in children 6 months to under 6 years old. The trials also found that the vaccine had an efficacy rate of 51% in children 6 months to 2 years and 37% in 2 to under 6 years.

While those figures are noticeably lower than the effectiveness of Moderna’s vaccine when it was authorized for adults late 2020, Moderna notes that the trials were conducted during the omicron wave, when vaccines were largely also less effective in preventing infection for adults, though continued to prevent serious hospitalization and death.

Muller said it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison because the earlier adult vaccination trials better “matched” the strain of COVID-19 circulating at the time. He said the vaccines for children may eventually be approved as a three-dose regimen to increase efficacy.

Much still needs to be done to achieve higher vaccination rates of eligible children, aged 5 to 11, as well, he said. Only 38% of children in Illinois in that age range have been fully vaccinated, according to information from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“There’s still is a lot of work to do on messaging for vaccines in general,” Muller said. “It needs to be emphasized that the benefits and safety of the vaccine far exceed the risk.”

mabuckley@chicagotribune.com

tmijares@chicagotribune.com

Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
One doctor for every 2,200 patients in England as GP numbers plummet, new figures show

The ratio of patients to doctors in England has reached over 2,200 patients for each GP, according to a new analysis by the Liberal Democrats.Since June 2017, the number of fully qualified GPs excluding trainees has fallen by 1,343, despite a Government promise to hire an extra 6,000 GPs by 2024.Over the same period, the number of registered patients has soared by over 3.1 million.According to the analysis, based on research from the House of Commons, that means the number of patients per GP has risen from 2,007 in June 2017 to 2,217 in March 2022.The research also shows disparity of health access amongst postcodes.Blackburn with Darwen has over 3,000 patients per GP, more than anywhere else in the country. This is followed by Hull (2,890), Portsmouth (2,819) and Thurrock (2,785).The lowest number in England is found in Wirral in the North West which has just 1,762 patients per GP. Read More Starmer demands swift action over ‘porn-watching’ Tory MP – live
HEALTH
