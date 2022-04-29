ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Deadline extended for Top Workplaces nominations

By Kim Quillen, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

The Chicago Tribune has extended to June 17 the deadline for nominations for our 13th annual Top Workplaces special report, in which we explore how organizations create and sustain a positive and productive culture. We’ll also compile a list of this year’s top workplaces in the Chicago area.

So far, more than 375 organizations have signed up to participate.

A top workplace is successful because its employees enjoy their work, embrace their mission and feel like valued teammates.

This year those qualities are more important than ever as companies begin to emerge from the pandemic and, in many cases, start asking employees to return to the office. How will organizations navigate this time of transition and help employees thrive?

To qualify for consideration as a top workplace, an organization must have at least 100 employees in the Chicago area. Nominations are open to all employers, including nonprofits.

Now through June, nominated companies that agree to participate will distribute to employees an easy-to-complete, confidential survey developed by the Tribune’s research partner, Energage, which will calculate the list of top workplaces. Last year, Energage surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations on these topics.

There is no fee to participate. Top performers will be recognized in the report and in an online directory.

To nominate a company, go to www.chicagotribune.com/nominate or call 312-878-7356.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

As nationwide teacher shortage worsens, some say inadequate pay is to blame

With the steep shortage of teachers across the U.S. leaving school districts scrambling to staff their classrooms during the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, officials at the nation’s largest teachers union said this week that insufficient pay is fueling the growing crisis. A recent release of the National Education Association’s data on educator pay and school funding coincided with Gov. J.B. ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
Chicago Tribune

Dinkel’s Bakery, open since 1922, closed Saturday with cakes, stollen and a century of memories in Chicago

Dinkel’s Bakery, open since 1922 and owned by three generations of the Dinkel family, who made countless cakes to celebrate and grieve over the decades, will close permanently at 5 p.m. Saturday in Chicago. “I was here about 4:30 a.m.,” said Nicole Udrow, the first person in a line of 50 or so an hour before the doors opened at 7 a.m. “I currently live up in the Edison Park area, but I’m ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Illinois, Chicago reaction to U.S. Supreme Court draft overturning Roe v. Wade comes quickly, and with fury

State and local politicians and stakeholders for abortion rights reacted quickly late Monday to news that a draft opinion reportedly had been circulated among justices on the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn abortion rights secured in the landmark Roe v. Wade case. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker immediately took to Twitter, writing, “Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Apartment project on Far Northwest Side created divisions | State Democratic Party looks to modernize | Meet the Bears draft picks

Good morning, Chicago. The risk of contracting COVID-19 in suburban Cook County, Lake County and DuPage County has jumped to the “medium” level under the latest national guidelines, officials announced Friday. Chicago’s top public health official said Friday she expects the city also will move to medium risk soon. Cook County’s senior medical officer Dr. Rachel Rubin said in a statement: “As ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

For the first time in two years, City Colleges of Chicago celebrates commencement ceremonies in person

Wintrust Arena was awash in a sea of red, green, brown and purple academic regalia Sunday afternoon as City Colleges of Chicago celebrated in-person commencements for the first time in two years, for 1,700 graduates. In the first of two ceremonies, graduates from the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 from Malcolm X College, Harry S. Truman College, Wilbur Wright College and Olive-Harvey College ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy