INSURANCE FRAUD: Boca Raton Man Claimed To Be In Uber Crash, But Wasn’t In Car

By STAFF REPORT
 3 days ago
Boca Raton Law Firm Allegedly Helped File False Claim. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Victor Van Vickery, according to Florida investigators, is an insurance fraudster — and two local law firms may have helped. The Boca Raton man was arrested...

West Boca Raton Bicyclist Run Over By Man After Calling Him “Grandpa”

POLICE: Joseph Baccaro Drove SUV Onto Sidewalk, Hitting Bicyclist. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Joseph Baccaro apparently didn’t like being called “Grandpa” by a bicyclist in the area of Tradewind Road and Judge Winikoff Road on Monday. Baccaro, according to […] The article West Boca Raton Bicyclist Run Over By Man After Calling Him “Grandpa” appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
