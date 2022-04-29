ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Weekend Warmup

By Laura Bannon
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A weekend warmup is on the way!

Temperatures rise near normal into the 60s Friday with mainly cloudy skies. Showers return late in the evening.

Saturday rain chances return, especially in the afternoon with thunderstorms that could turn severe with damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. The Chicago area is under a "Slight Risk" for severe weather.

Temperatures stay mild in the 60s and last into much of next week.

Chicago Weather: Heavy downpours Tuesday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are under a Weather Alert beginning Monday night ahead of heavy downpours likely for Tuesday morning. No severe weather is expected, but slick roads and ponding will likely slow down traffic for the Tuesday morning commute. Cloudy skies and showers will continue to increase through the overnight. Widespread rain is expected by 4 a.m., with downpours likely through 9 a.m.Rain chances decrease by late Tuesday morning, but scattered shower chances linger through 5 p.m. Tuesday.  Rainfall amounts for Tuesday could add up to as much as an inch and a quarter. Much of Tuesday will be cloudy, damp and...
CHICAGO, IL
