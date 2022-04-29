ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death investigation underway after human remains found in Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Human remains were found in the Pullman neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Chicago police said the human remains were discovered by workers who reported it to their supervisor. Police did not provide further details.

A death investigation is underway.

