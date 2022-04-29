ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholasville, KY

Ukrainian church in Nicholasville to hold second fundraiser for relief efforts

WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JULpF_0fNvONgx00

The Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Jessamine County is holding a second fundraiser to help Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion. Victor Selepina is the organizer. He recently returned from a trip to Ukraine to deliver supplies including medicine and bullet-proof vests to volunteers helping refugees. He said the focus may shift to providing other supplies.

“We’re looking at other avenues to get food, because the supply houses, even in Poland are getting low. For example, ramen noodle soup that you pour in hot water, they literally ran out, we can’t get that anymore.”

He said while finding some supplies were difficult, their previous effort was a success. However, the price of those supplies is climbing.

“For example, a truckload that we used to pay, a truckload of a all kinds of different assortment of food. If it was anywhere from 40-45 thousand dollars, a full truck load of food, now it’s around 60 thousand dollars.”

The previous bake sale and lunch raised over 145-thousand dollars. This weekend’s fundraiser starts Saturday morning at 10am and runs until 3PM.

Comments / 1

Related
WTVQ

Somerset Nursing & Rehabilitation, LCRH residents knit hats for newborns

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – At Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH), a welcome to the world message comes in a tiny, hand-knitted gift. Residents Vickie Tucker and Juanita Hampton, along with others at Somerset Nursing & Rehabilitation, have been working throughout the pandemic to prepare dozens of hats for babies born at LCRH.
SOMERSET, KY
WTVQ

“Our lives matter, too”: Lexington homeless man speaks out against hate

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A Lexington homeless man is speaking out after he says he’s faced negligence and hatefulness from people in the city. “We’re all human. Deep down, no matter what your living situation is,” said Aaron Self. “No matter what skin color you are or anything if we were to take a knife and we were to cut our arm, we’re still gonna bleed red.”
LEXINGTON, KY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
77K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy