Five college lacrosse games to watch this weekend, including Villanova men vs. No. 2 Georgetown

By Edward Lee, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
Zachary Geddes, left, and Georgetown men's lacrosse already earned the right to host the Big East Tournament semifinals and final but would love to reign as the top seed after capturing the conference’s regular-season championship outright. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse tournament is poised to unfold next month without a pair of bluebloods.

Johns Hopkins’ 22-7 loss to No. 1 Maryland on Saturday left the Blue Jays (6-8) two games below .500, which is the minimum threshold for consideration to the 18-team field this spring. They would likely need to win all three games in the Big Ten Tournament to cement a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Syracuse bowed out of contention after a 14-13 loss at then-No. 15 North Carolina on April 16 that guaranteed a sub-.500 finish. The Orange (4-9) then got thumped by then-No. 6 Virginia, 21-15, on Saturday.

The last time both Johns Hopkins and Syracuse were left out of the NCAA tournament was 1971 when the field consisted of only eight teams. Since then, at least one of the two programs, which have combined to capture 19 national championships, had competed in the postseason.

Here are some upcoming games of interest to look out for.

Men

Villanova (8-4, 3-1 Big East) at No. 2 Georgetown (12-1, 4-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Hoyas already earned the right to host the Big East Tournament semifinals and final but would love to reign as the top seed after capturing the conference’s regular-season championship outright. With an upset, the Wildcats, however, could grab a share of the title and the No. 1 seed, which means avoiding a potential semifinal date with No. 18 Denver.

Georgetown is one of four teams ranked in the top 10 nationally in both offense (No. 3 at 15.8 goals per game) and defense (No. 1 at 8.1). Senior attackman Dylan Watson leads the country in goals per game (3.9). Villanova is more diversified in its scoring with graduate student attackman Luke Keating (54 points) and senior midfielder Matt Campbell (53) setting the tone. The faceoff battle between Wildcats junior Justin Coppola (No. 7 at .611) and Hoyas senior James Reilly (No. 4 at .634) might be worth the price of admission.

No. 12 Harvard (8-3, 3-2 Ivy League) at No. 9 Yale (8-3, 3-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

These two teams are among five tied for first place in the Ivy League — a dilemma that causes more headaches than clarity with regards to the regular-season champion and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. What is known is that a win would go a long way for either the Crimson or the Bulldogs.

Yale, which claimed regular-season titles in 2017 and 2018, leads the league in assists (9.3) and ranks second in goals per game (15) thanks to the play of senior attackman Matt Brandau, a Boys’ Latin graduate who leads in points (6.1) and ranks second in assists (2.8) and third in goals per game (3.3). Harvard leads the conference in both shot percentage (.324) and defense (11.2 goals per game). Senior goalkeeper Kyle Mullin has compiled an 11.33 goals-against average and a .522 save percentage.

No. 14 Cornell (10-3, 3-2 Ivy League) at No. 7 Princeton (9-3, 3-2), Saturday, 12 p.m.

These two teams and No. 5 Brown make up the rest of the group tied atop the Ivy League. Both the Big Red and Tigers are seeking their first conference regular-season championship since 2015.

Princeton boasts the nation’s fourth-most prolific offense at 15.7 goals per game, courtesy of senior attackman Chris Brown, who ranks third in the league in points per game (5.1), and junior attackman Alex Slusher, who ranks second in goals per game (3.3). Cornell has its own 1-2 punch in fifth-year senior attackman John Piatelli, who leads the conference in goals per game (3.6), and sophomore attackman CJ Kirst, who ranks fifth in points per game (4.5). Both defenses can lean on solid goaltending when they are in a pinch. Big Red senior Chayse Ierlan leads the league in goals-against average (11.16), while Tigers senior Erik Peters leads in save percentage (.556).

Women

No. 20 Notre Dame (8-8, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) vs. No. 7 Duke (15-2, 6-2), Friday, 2:30 p.m.

The Blue Devils won the first meeting, 15-12, on March 26 in South Bend, Indiana. But the Fighting Irish trailed by just two goals after the first three quarters before Duke opened the final period with three consecutive goals to put the game out of reach. While the Blue Devils proved they can win at Arlotta Stadium, they will have to do it again as the No. 4 seed against No. 5 seed Notre Dame in an ACC Tournament quarterfinal.

The Blue Devils’ No. 5 offense has been fueled by their attacker duo of graduate student Catriona Barry (53 goals) and sophomore Katie DeSimone (53), who make up one of five pairs of teammates to reach the 50-goal level. Another duo is Fighting Irish’s junior pairing of attacker Madison Ahern (50) and midfielder Kasey Choma (50). Notre Dame’s fate might rely on whether it can prevent Duke senior attacker Maddie Jenner (McDonogh) from repeating her two-goal, 10-draw performance last month.

Yale (10-3, 6-0 Ivy League) at No. 12 Princeton (10-3, 5-0), Saturday, 3 p.m.

The visiting Bulldogs have an opportunity to claim their first outright Ivy League regular-season title and first since 2003 if they can upset the Tigers. Princeton can collect its seventh straight championship and first outright crown since 2015 with a win against Yale. Tigers senior attacker Kyla Sears leads the conference in goals (3.2) and points per game (5).

The Bulldogs have leaned on their attacking duo of junior Olivia Penoyer, who leads the league in assists (2.3) and ranks second in points per game (3.7), and senior Olivia Markert, who ranks second in goals (3) and third in points per game (3.5). The draw circle pits the conference’s top two performers in Yale freshman midfielder Sky Carrasquillo (second at 5.4 draw controls per game) and Princeton senior defender Marge Donovan (first at 5.8).

The Baltimore Sun

NFL draft tracker: Ravens open busy Day 3 by taking Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele, Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar

The Ravens spent the last of their Day 3 picks on a running back who knows the Baltimore area well. Missouri running back Tyler Badie, who moved to Randallstown in 2005 and spent two years at The Friends School, was picked No. 191 overall in the sixth round. The 5-foot-8, 197-pound Badie led the Southeastern Conference in rushing yards last season after finishing with 268 carries for 1,604 ...
AMES, IA
The Baltimore Sun

With Sam Koch entering final year of deal, Ravens take Penn State punter Jordan Stout in fourth round of 2022 NFL draft

With six picks in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, there was a good chance the Ravens were going to make some surprise selections Saturday. But nobody saw this one coming. With pick No. 130 overall — the team’s fourth of seven Day 3 picks — the Ravens elected Penn State punter Jordan Stout. Not only is the move surprising considering San Diego State star Matt Araiza, the “Punt God,” was ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

2022 NFL draft recap: Everything you need to know about the Ravens’ picks and trades

The 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books. Here’s what you need to know about how the Ravens and the rest of the NFL fared: Whom did the Ravens take? Here’s a summary of the Ravens’ picks, as well as the player’s ranking on the media’s consensus big board, which compiles evaluations from more than 80 analysts. Round 1, No. 14 overall: Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 4 overall, No. 1 ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

10 players the Ravens could target on a busy Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft: ‘Our scouts will be jacked up’

The Ravens have no shortage of picks on the final day of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. Baltimore has seven selections overall, including six in the fourth round and one in the sixth. General manager Eric DeCosta sees those mid-round picks as a great opportunity to improve the team. “We know we’re going to hit on some players and we could miss on some players. But our scouts will be jacked ...
BALTIMORE, MD
