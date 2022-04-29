ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Three takeaways from a wild Ravens draft night, including big trades and a familiar ‘best player available’ mindset

By Childs Walker, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XY0Pn_0fNvMToV00
The Ravens took the South Carolina tight end with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Staff photo by John Makely/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The Ravens certainly did not kick off their 2022 draft in boring fashion, trading one of their signature offensive players and using a pair of first-round picks on highly regarded prospects who might not meet their most immediate needs.

Here are three takeaways from a hectic night:

The Marquise Brown trade was probably smart business, but it stung in the moment.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Brown, the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, requested a trade after last season. He did not specify the reason.

“For me, personally, it was complicated, because Marquise was my first pick and one of my favorite players on the team,” DeCosta said. “It was something I anguished over.”

The move created an obvious shortage at a position the Ravens finally seemed to have a handle on after years of disappointing draft picks. Brown was not a superstar and he did not sustain his strong start to last season. But he was a close friend and favorite target for quarterback Lamar Jackson, not to mention one of the few Ravens playmakers to show up big in the 2019 and 2020 playoffs. The Ravens did not use the first-round pick they received to draft another wide receiver. As of now, they’re counting on Rashod Bateman to take a huge step forward in his second year and tight end Mark Andrews to continue at an All-Pro level.

The Ravens received good value for Brown, whom they might not have signed to an extension after next season. He’s not a difference-maker on the level of Deebo Samuel or A.J. Brown, who went to the Philadelphia Eagles in a blockbuster deal Thursday night. He was apparently unhappy, and they traded two years of his good-not-great production for an immediate starter at center in Tyler Linderbaum. In a cold, objective world, you do that deal.

But the Ravens also hope to make a deep playoff run this season, with Jackson as their focal point, and they just discarded one of his chief sidekicks. They will have plenty of picks over the next two days to begin addressing their wide receiver shortage, but make no mistake, they created another need on a roster that was already thin in multiple spots.

The Ravens lived up to their ‘best player available’ philosophy with the choice of Kyle Hamilton.

For all the words we spilled on this team’s defensive needs, no one said much about safety going into the first round, not after the Ravens added Marcus Williams in free agency.

There was some thought Hamilton could fall because of his pedestrian times — 4.59 seconds at the NFL scouting combine, slower at his pro day — in the 40-yard dash. But his name hardly came up as we speculated about edge rushers and cornerbacks who might fall to No. 14.

The Ravens could have selected Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II or Washington’s Trent McDuffie, defenders linked to them in various mock drafts that fixated on team needs. Instead, DeCosta called the choice of Hamilton a “no-brainer.” He said the opportunity to pick a top-five talent in the middle of the round reminded him of classic Ravens drafts in which elite players seemed to slide magically down the board.

“He can do a myriad of different things for us,” he said. “We never dreamed in a million years he’d be there for us.”

At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Hamilton can drill running backs, rush the passer or make plays on the ball in space. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he’s looking forward to getting three safeties — Williams, Hamilton and returning starter Chuck Clark — on the field at the same time. That would presumably leave Brandon Stephens as a primary option to cover the slot.

DeCosta has long preached that the Ravens cannot have enough talented defensive backs, and Hamilton adds to that collection, even though he won’t do anything to add to their cornerback depth behind Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

How we view the pick comes down to a debate on draft philosophy. Is it more important to design a perfect roster for 2022 or to collect as much front-end talent as possible and figure it out from there? We know DeCosta leans toward the latter. If Hamilton is an All-Pro safety in three years, it won’t matter whether he filled an immediate need on Thursday night.

Tyler Linderbaum doesn’t fit the typical size profile of a Ravens offensive lineman, but the unit will make more sense with him in the middle.

We know the Ravens love their linemen huge; their previous starting center, Bradley Bozeman, was 6-foot-5, 325 pounds. At 296 pounds, with short arms, Linderbaum does not look the part. Scouts gushed about his “freaky athleticism,” not his raw power.

In the end, Ravens scouts loved watching him so much that they did not care . “If he was an inch taller and his arms were a half-inch longer, he would have been a top-five pick,” DeCosta said.

Many evaluators agreed. Pro Football Focus called Linderbaum the “most athletic offensive lineman in college football” and the best center prospect since the service started grading college players in 2014.

Harbaugh said he would start right away and allow Patrick Mekari to compete for snaps at other spots while providing depth at tackle should Ronnie Stanley’s ankle injury linger. “The whole depth chart just kind of filters out in a really good way,” he said.

Linderbaum is an Iowa guy, so of course he lettered three times as a high school wrestler and placed third in the state tournament as a heavyweight his senior year. He once pinned Tampa Bay’s 2021 first-team All-Pro Tristan Wirfs in high school. What do we know about former wrestlers? They play with balance, leverage and powerful hands, all traits that stood out from Linderbaum’s college tape.

“Big guys don’t affect him,” said Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz. “He can leverage guys.”

Marshal Yanda was not a colossus either, coming out of Iowa in 2007. He traded on mobility, coordination and tenacity to become the second best offensive lineman in Ravens history. Could Linderbaum follow in his footsteps, albeit at a different position?

As with Hamilton at pick No. 14, we’re not going to hear many draft analysts call Linderbaum a poor value or dis him as a prospect. It’s just that the Ravens still need an edge rusher, another cornerback and fresh blood along their defensive line. With Brown gone, they also need a wide receiver. Are the best safety and the best center in the draft enough to make up for those shortcomings? If we step back, that might not be the right question, but it’s the one Ravens fans are asking right now.

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Here’s how experts graded the Ravens’ 2022 NFL draft and what they had to say

At the conclusion of every NFL draft, experts take their turn to grade just how successful or unsuccessful each team was for the weekend. Overreactions abound. But one thing that can’t be ignored is the consensus that the Ravens hit a home run with their 11-pick haul. Here’s what experts from publications around the country had to say about Baltimore’s draft: ESPN’s Mel Kiper “Talk about a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

10 players the Ravens could target on a busy Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft: ‘Our scouts will be jacked up’

The Ravens have no shortage of picks on the final day of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. Baltimore has seven selections overall, including six in the fourth round and one in the sixth. General manager Eric DeCosta sees those mid-round picks as a great opportunity to improve the team. “We know we’re going to hit on some players and we could miss on some players. But our scouts will be jacked ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Tennessee Titans select Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, former Terps LB Chance Campbell in 2022 NFL draft

The Tennessee Titans selected Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo with the 143rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. Okonkwo is the first Terps tight end to be drafted since Dan Gronkowski, who was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft. Okonkwo will be joined by former Maryland and Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell, who was ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Baltimore Sun

2022 NFL draft recap: Everything you need to know about the Ravens’ picks and trades

The 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books. Here’s what you need to know about how the Ravens and the rest of the NFL fared: Whom did the Ravens take? Here’s a summary of the Ravens’ picks, as well as the player’s ranking on the media’s consensus big board, which compiles evaluations from more than 80 analysts. Round 1, No. 14 overall: Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 4 overall, No. 1 ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
State
South Carolina State
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Baltimore Sun

With Sam Koch entering final year of deal, Ravens take Penn State punter Jordan Stout in fourth round of 2022 NFL draft

With six picks in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, there was a good chance the Ravens were going to make some surprise selections Saturday. But nobody saw this one coming. With pick No. 130 overall — the team’s fourth of seven Day 3 picks — the Ravens elected Penn State punter Jordan Stout. Not only is the move surprising considering San Diego State star Matt Araiza, the “Punt God,” was ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

NFL draft tracker: Ravens open busy Day 3 by taking Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele, Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar

The Ravens spent the last of their Day 3 picks on a running back who knows the Baltimore area well. Missouri running back Tyler Badie, who moved to Randallstown in 2005 and spent two years at The Friends School, was picked No. 191 overall in the sixth round. The 5-foot-8, 197-pound Badie led the Southeastern Conference in rushing yards last season after finishing with 268 carries for 1,604 ...
AMES, IA
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens 2022 undrafted-free-agent tracker: Oregon QB, Alabama WR, Navy ILB headline signings

With the NFL draft over, the Ravens turn their attention to the undrafted market. They entered the draft with 63 players, traded wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and added 11 rookies. That means they have the space to bring in a big class. Here’s a look at who the Ravens are signing, according to program announcements and media reports: >> UTSA linebacker Charles Wiley is signing with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens place tender on free-agent OLB Justin Houston

The Ravens are still interested in Justin Houston. The team placed the seldom-used unrestricted-free-agent tender on the outside linebacker Monday, allowing Houston to sign elsewhere this offseason while offering a slight raise if he returns to Baltimore. Under the terms of the tender, if Houston has not signed with another team by July 22, the Ravens would have exclusive negotiating rights ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Kyle Hamilton
The Baltimore Sun

Former Maryland lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt reportedly signs with Atlanta Falcons

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt has reportedly signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Bernhardt, who’s expected to play wide receiver and returner, went undrafted after helping lead Ferris State to an NCAA Division II national title last season. He was a star option quarterback in high school but turned down Division I scholarship offers in football to play lacrosse at Maryland. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 2022 draft

The Ravens looked past 2022 with their latest draft, trading current value for future potential and ignoring immediate needs at edge rusher and wide receiver. Never have they steered harder into their “best player available” philosophy. Here are five things we learned from the annual three-day event: The Ravens looked to the big picture rather than obsessing over 2022 concerns. We hear the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Three takeaways from Maryland football’s Red-White spring game

After 15 practices, Maryland football came together Saturday afternoon for its annual Red-White spring game, which provided the public a first glimpse of the team. The Terps are still a work-in-progress, but standout performances from transfer receiver Jacob Copeland and running backs Roman Hemby and Colby McDonald provided optimism for the fall. Here are three takeaways from Maryland’s spring ...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Baltimore Sun

With heralded draft class, Ravens set up for bounce-back season — and maybe a throwback, too

After three days, two nights and 11 Ravens draft picks, Eric DeCosta entered the auditorium inside the team’s Owings Mills facility late Saturday afternoon, sat next to coach John Harbaugh, offered his thanks and repeated every NFL general manager’s favorite springtime line. “I think we’re a better football team today than we were last week,” he said. That was long the expectation in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy