Gilman City Driver Taken to Hospital Following Accident

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — About 8 p.m. Friday evening, April 15, reports near Mount Vernon regarding a tractor trailer overturned blocking all westbound lanes of I-44. First responders were dispatched emergency along with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. The tractor trailer had crashed...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when the Dodge Durango he was driving flipped over in North City early Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 that the man was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango north on Hall Street when the car left the road, hit a metal fence and sign before it flipped onto its passenger side. The accident happened just after midnight in the 6500 block of Hall Street.
NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported when a tire came off a semitrailer and struck a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The incident was reported at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on US-283 highway, about three miles northeast of Dodge City. According...
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Police Department release details in an arrest and homicide investigation where information originated in Newton County. Joplin Police Department say they were recently notified by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office of a death investigation that had possibly originated within the City of Joplin. After further investigation and collaboration with Newton County authorities, it was determined...
A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A Joplin man is behind bars on a murder charge after officials recovered the body of a missing man Wednesday from a well in Newton County. Prosecutors have charged Damyon D. Fisher, 40, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation. The case dates...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was discovered shot and killed in a Kansas City park early Friday morning after a shots fired call, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to Ivanhoe Park near 43rd Street and Park Avenue on a report of...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman has been accused of possession of meth and trafficking contraband after an early morning traffic stop on Thursday. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Sonya R. Tavis, 42, of Ozawkie, is in custody after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in her possession during a traffic stop early Thursday morning, April 28, near NW Tyler and NW St. John St.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Chris Jennings tell us Wednesday morning what brought them to this property, 20364 Crane Drive, SE of Seneca. “Reliable information that a body was placed in a well. We located the well yesterday,” the Sheriff says. PREVIOUS BREAKING NEWS ARTICLE >> HEAVY EXCAVATION EQUIPMENT, CRIME SCENE TAPE, INVESTIGATION RELATED TO MISSING PERSON CASE Just after...
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The Newton County Sheriff’s office in Neosho, Missouri, release details regarding a missing adult male. Scotty J. Roller, white male, 36, was last seen on March 18, 2022, around Crane Drive in the Seneca, Mo. area. Roller has been reported missing to the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) and is now listed on the Missouri State...
(KTTS News) — The driver of an SUV has been arrested for a crash in Springfield that killed a pedestrian. Jerry Westmoreland, 59, from Springfield died Tuesday when he was hit at Kansas and Division. Police say the driver, who’s from Bolivar, kept going after hitting Westmoreland. No...
