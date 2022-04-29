Matakas joins Arizona HS coaching legends in hall
2021 . Matakas has high expectations of her teams on the court and in the classroom where her teams have earned AIA-All Academic Team Banners by maintaining a 3.5 or higher GPA on several occasions. She began her coaching career at Peoria High School where she coached freshmen, junior varsity and ultimately the was head coach for five years. Matakas coached a total of nine years at Peoria. Matakas has kept herself busy in the basketball arena by being part of the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association, and was a leading voice of the girls basketball coaches planning an alternative season for girls had the AIA executive board not reversed course and reinstated the 2021 basketball season.
“I went out and got reps for each conference and region. All those coaches and I were working in tandem. Some schools could practice but could not host games,” Matakas said in a January 2021 interview.
For the last several years she has served on the ABCA executive board and on the AIA SAC basketball committee.
While Matakas is most known for her basketball expertise, she has coached cross-country and track during her coaching career as well.
