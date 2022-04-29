ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley believes new four-out, one-in offensive system will pay dividends

By Shreyas Laddha, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley wants to go back to his roots next season with the implementation of the four-out, one-in motion offense.

Hurley ran the offense, which places four players on the perimeter and one inside the post, during his six-year tenure at Rhode Island but hasn’t in his four seasons with UConn.

“The way we’ve played the last couple of years was determined by who our best players were,” he said. “In terms of having this core group of Isaiah Whaley, Tyrese Martin, and R.J. Cole, our frontcourt, in particular, our best players, have been Isaiah and Adama Sanogo. When Isaiah played the four, he was truly one of our very best players. We had to find a way of playing him.

“It’s really the last couple of years here and because the strength of our team was a great center Adama and Whaley, it put us in more of a three and a half around two or whatever you want to call it.”

This offseason the Huskies’ roster has had quite an overhaul, with eight players gone from the 2021-22 team. Whaley and forward Tyler Polley exhausted their eligibility, while guards Cole and Martin declared their intention to go pro. In addition, Akok Akok, Rahsool Diggins, Corey Floyd Jr. and Jalen Gaffney, entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal.

Diggins will play at UMass while Floyd joins Big East rival Providence. On Wednesday, Gaffney announced he will transfer to Florida Atlantic. Akok has not made a decision yet.

UConn filled up two scholarship spots with the addition of East Carolina guard Tristen Newton and Virginia Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne. Four roster spots remain open.

With the new additions and the core of Sanogo, Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson, this new offensive style fits in well. The starting lineup could look like Newton, Alleyne, Hawkins, Jackson and Sanogo.

If that ends up being the starting lineup, the shortest player would be Alleyne, who is 6 feet 4. Last season, it was 6-foot-1 starting point guard Cole. It is one of the reasons UConn played two bigs on the floor in Whaley and Sanogo.

Hurley wants to take advantage of the spacing the four-out, one-in motion offense can provide.

“The biggest advantage is the spacing that you can play in on the offense end,” he said. “Obviously, we are not playing small perimeter players or small guards. You are talking about 6-foot-4, 6-foot-6, 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-7 types of players. The switchability on defense and 1-4 at times. With guys like Alex Karaban and Samson Johnson have the agility to do that as well. It’s about trying to put better spacing around some outstanding centers we have in Adama and Donovan Clingan.”

With the departure of starting guards Cole and Martin, Hurley brought in Newton and Alleyne, who fit well into the offense with the spacing they provide. Alleyne shot 37.3% from the 3-point line this past season, and Newton shot a serviceable 33.3%.

The offense is built around players that can handle the ball while constantly making decisions on the fly, something both guards excel at.

“More guards can allow us to open up the floor,” Hurley said. “Just having more weapons on the perimeter than we’ve had and, overall, more depth and weapons.”

Hurley feels this roster mixed with this offense will allow him to play an optimal amount of players.

“When it’s all said and done we are going to have a deep rotation,” he said. “We’re going to play the nine guys I like to play. Obviously, by the end of the year, we weren’t playing close to that.”

Hurley’s seen the success Big East rival Villanova has had with this style of play.

“I’ve been coaching four perimeters out, one-in, pretty much my whole career,” he said. “I don’t think I am going to emulate anybody that has played this way because I’ve played this way for a large amount of time. You do see the success Villanova has had, Baylor had the year before with winning the national championship with four really skilled guys around the one interior guy.”

Hurley believes the new offense with this roster will make some noise next season.

“I had some great teams in Rhode Island that could come at with you with so many perimeter weapons, but what I didn’t have on those teams was dominant centers,” he said. “I feel like I’m going to have my best team next season.”

Shreyas Laddha can be reached at sladdha@courant.com or @shre98 on Twitter.

With roster cuts looming and the regular season around the corner, Connecticut Sun defeat Atlanta Dream in preseason game

Nia Clouden was met by cheers and high-fives from a group of excited veterans on the Connecticut Sun bench as she subbed out from her first stint in Sunday’s preseason game against the Atlanta Dream. “Shoot that thing, rook!” veteran guard Courtney Williams shouted as Clouden took her seat. Clouden, a 5-foot-9 rookie guard out of Michigan State, had just drained two 3-pointers from opposite ...
NEW LONDON, CT
UConn’s Caleb Manuel, Big East co-champ, gets a nod of respect from his opponent and an NCAA bid in men’s golf

UConn’s golfers often get funny looks when they tote their bags into Gampel Pavilion and make their way to the top of the stands. Through a partially hidden door above the last row of seats is their bat cave. It’s up against the eaves of the arena’s quilted roof where the golf program’s simulators, putting green and chipping area are set up; there’s also a couple of couches and a fridge. There ...
HARTFORD, CT
UConn in the WNBA: Preseason performances from Huskies around the league

Preseason WNBA action is underway for former UConn players across the league, with the regular season set to start this week. For rookies Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Evina Westbrook, it’s been a chance to prove themselves deserving of a roster spot on their respective teams, the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm. For veteran players, many of whom were returning from seasons overseas or are ...
SPORTS
Former UConn men’s basketball forward Akok Akok transferring to Georgetown

Former UConn men’s basketball forward Akok Akok announced on Instagram Monday that he will transfer to Big East rival Georgetown. Akok has two years of eligibility remaining. He played three seasons at UConn but saw his minutes lessen over the 2021-22 season. He averaged 3.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 14.9 minutes but struggled with consistency after tearing an Achilles tendon during the 2019-20 ...
HARTFORD, CT
Yale’s Rodney Thomas taken by Colts, Darien’s Andrew Stueber by Patriots in NFL Draft’s 7th Round

The Patriots, who stockpiled late picks with trades during the NFL Draft, chose former Darien High lineman Andrew Stueber in the 7th round on Saturday. Stueber, 6 feet 7 and 338 pounds, played at Michigan from 2017-2021, playing in 34 games starting all 14 last season as a grad student. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection, and a second team All-American and twice an academic All-Big Ten. ...
DARIEN, CT
UConn football lands former New Canaan High star Jack Stewart through transfer portal from Michigan

UConn has lured a Power Five prospect back home to Connecticut. Jack Stewart, a big, powerful lineman from New Canaan High, is transferring from Michigan and committed to the Huskies and new coach Jim Mora on Monday night. “I’m coming home,” Stewart said, in announcing his decision via Twitter. Stewart, 6 feet 4 and 314 pounds, was one of the top linemen in Connecticut, and, playing on both ...
NEW CANAAN, CT
For 50 years, George Suitor has been a mainstay of the Connecticut track scene

One former Trinity runner flew in from California. Another woke up at 3 a.m. and drove from Washington, D.C. They were there, with a number of other alumni, at a Trinity track meet April 23 to honor their coach, George Suitor, who is retiring after 30 years of coaching at Trinity College. “He trained me to be a runner,” said Marisa Eddy, a 2001 Trinity graduate who now lives in Los Angeles. ...
HARTFORD, CT
